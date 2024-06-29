Financial Manager
2024-06-29
We are looking for a financial manager. The job entails:
1 keeping and maintaining effective internal control system of the company.
2 preparing and executing financial strategies supporting business strategy of the company.
3 approving internal and external financial report, taxation report and auditing report incompliance with both IFRS and Chinese GAAP.
4 communicating with Chinese head office and provide relevant analysis report required to shareholders.
5 ensuring the company's daily financial work in compliance with local regulations
6 assisting managing director with other needed support.
The requirements for the candidate are:
1 solid and thorough financial and accounting knowledge background, familiar with both IFRS and Chinese GAAP.
2 extensive working experience in Metal trading industry is critical
3 excellent communication skills and able to build relationships with key stakeholders, both internal & external to the business.
4 an adaptable and responsive person that is open to change and suggestions.
5 proficient in English and native level in Chinese.
6 working experience in head office of a globalized group will be a benefit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
E-post: leiran.shi@minmetals.se
