Financial Controller
2024-05-08
What We DoSwiftly becoming Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and quickly expanding in selected European markets, our journey is defined by combining pioneering technology with flexible energy assets.
As both Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers and technology providers, we leverage our core to optimize the electricity system of today through services such as frequency regulation, local congestion management and peak shaving - while also developing the system of tomorrow by enabling planability for both energy producers and consumers.
The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled Financial Controllerbased in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the roleWe are in search of a Financial controller who is prepared to set up and continuously improve the routines for the financial monitoring and reporting. Currently, our accounting and bookkeeping is externally managed, but to facilitate our rapid growth in Sweden and international markets, we see the value in internalizing these functions with the financial controller as an important part of the team.As Financial controller, the main responsibility will be to provide the managementteam and other stakeholders with deep insights into the business from a financialperspective. You will also be an important part of the accounting and bookkeeping processes, monthly and annual closings, audit procedures, and the internationalization process from a financial controlling perspective. Your role extends to a variety of responsibilities typical of a rapidly growing company and reports to the Head of Accounting.
KeyResponsibilities:
Preparation of Group financial statements including reconciliations, specifications, and documentation
Responsible for the reporting from foreign subsidiaries where the accounting is outsourced
Preparation of the monthly reporting, including P&L, balance sheet, cash flowand various analysis required to understand the financial development
Contribute to the budgeting and forecasting processes
Support in analysis of new asset development projects
Collaborate on and drive projects for the ongoing development andimprovement of financial processes and routines and other ad-hoc tasks within finance
Requirements:
3-5 years of accounting and financial control experience
Proficiency in K3 and IFRS accounting
Knowledge of group consolidation procedures on a basic level
Comfortable with monthly and annual closing and audit processes
Strong problem-solving skills and excellent interpersonal abilities
Proficient in Swedish and English, with all communication conducted in English
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybridework. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, the Finance teamand ourCEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
