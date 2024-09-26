Financial Accountant to Samsung
About Bravura:
Vi på Bravura jobbar med bemanning och rekrytering. Hos oss finns möjligheter för dig som vill ta nästa steg i karriären. Välkommen att hitta ditt drömjobb genom oss - som konsult eller rekryterad.
About the job:
This is a consulting assignment and you will be employed by Bravura. The assignment is long term.
About the company:
Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a doer and a person who appreciate tempo, change and take own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other here at Samsung, and we want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes.
Tasks and responsibilities:
• Evaluating and improving current work processes and system set-up in SENA accounting team.
• Drive implementation and confirm that the Finance process is compliant with Samsung Electronics Global Accounting Manual.
• Responsible for the Finance part of the payroll process for Denmark, Finland and Norway including cost analysis for this expense.
• Being part of the team that is responsible for performing monthly closing in an accurate and efficient way.
• Overall responsibility for Fixed assets process in SENA, acquisition, scrapping, stock counting etc.
• Coordinating external Audit in Norway and assisting in contact with Swedish auditors.
• Supporting and Co-operating. Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
• Analysing and Interpreting. Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
• Organising and Executing. Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• An academic degree in a relevant field (finance, business administration, etc.).
• Preferably experience of working with Microsoft Excel and SAP software.
• At least 5 - 10 years' experience in Finance.
• Experience from working in a global company with strict reporting deadlines.
• Preferably including work related to the salary process.
Required language skills:
Fluency in English & Proficient Swedish
Other information:
Start: Immediately
Location: Kista, Stockholm
Salary: By agreement
