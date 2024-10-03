Financial Accountant to Plugsurfing
Are you energetic, have a can-do attitude, and a proactive person who are looking for the next step in your career? We are now looking for a Financial Accountant to Plugsurfing! We work with ongoing selection, so take the chance and apply today!
This is a long-term consultant assignment starting at 100% for approximately 5-6 weeks to complete a project, and then transitioning to around 50%.
Plugsurfing's mission is to make car charging easy by building the platform that connects charging point operators to EV drivers. They believe that a zero-emission future is dependent on the electrification of personal transport, and the job is to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by making charging an EV simple and enjoyable.
We are looking for an experienced Financial Accountant to join Plugsurfings dynamic Finance Team. You will work with an international, inspiring team of experts you can learn from and with. You will take full responsibility from Day One and enjoy a flexible office/remote working policy, with flexible working time. Our fast-paced scaleup company has offices in Berlin, Stockholm and Helsinki.
You will have full accountability of your responsibility areas and work closely with the rest of the Finance team to ensure high quality accounting data to support business decisions and meet the company's compliance requirements. You will be responsible for the statutory accounting of Plugsurfing A.B. and Plugsurfing B.V. Sweden and ensure tax compliance in your responsibility areas.
You are offered
• A fast-evolving international working environment in the exciting e-mobility industry
• Flexible office/remote working policy within Sweden
Work tasks
Main focus of the role is to prepare an opening balance sheet for Plugsurfing A.B. to finalize the business transfer from Plugsurfing B.V. Sweden to Plugsurfing A.B. You will work closely with the rest of the Finance Team to ensure high quality monthly financial information and reports to the Finance Director.
• Assist with the preparation of CiT return for 2023 in line with Swedish GAAP
• Assure conversion from US GAAP to Swedish GAAP
• Develop and maintain accounting processes together with the finance team to meet company targets and compliance requirements
• Supporting the Finance team with ad hoc analysis and reporting as needed
• An experienced Financial Accountant with a proven history of delivering and maintaining accurate and compliant accounting performance
• You know well Swedish GAAP and corporate taxation in Sweden
• You have good understanding of different accounting standards
• You have experience working in a software startup or have experience with agile methodologies
• Previous experience with ERP systems is needed, if you are an advanced user of Dynamics D365 it is a plus
• You have very good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written, as they are used in daily work
To succeed in the role you will need hands-on attitude, which means taking responsibility, working transparently, bringing your own ideas to the shared table and getting things done. You have a strong tolerance to uncertainty and adaptation to quickly changing work environment. You are comfortable with ambiguity and making decisions in your responsibility area fast without all the information.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Plugsurfing is a multi-sided platform with a broad product portfolio that spans B2B SaaS for charging point operators as well as end-user mobile and web apps for EV drivers to find chargers, see prices, start charging and complete payment. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
