With ambitions as big as ours, we need strategic finance leaders to guide and support our business direction. As our Finance function continues to evolve into a strong business enabler, we see growing opportunities for our Finance professionals to shape decisions, drive growth, and lead transformation. In this role as Finance Director for Electrolux Appliances AB, you will act as a strategic partner and be part of the leadership team, steering the financial performance and development of our regional operations.
A Typical Day at Work
You will lead and develop the Finance organization across the European and APAC region, covering Controlling, Accounting, and Financial Planning & Analysis. You will enable the business to deliver both short-term goals and long-term strategic ambitions.
Your responsibilities will include driving financial performance, enabling transformation, and embedding a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence across the region. You will contribute actively to the Leadership Team and play an essential role in regional decision-making.
You will be part of the global Finance leadership network promoting collaboration and consistency across geographies.
Key Priorities
Strengthen the regional finance function and its capabilities through leadership, development, and coaching
Foster seamless cooperation across Finance and contribute to global finance initiatives
Act as a trusted advisor and business partner
Promote a collaborative, transparent, and performance-driven culture
Key Responsibilities
Lead and direct the Finance team to safeguard financial health and ensure strategic alignment
Define and execute financial strategies aligned with business priorities
Manage planning, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking processes
Support LT in strategic and operational decision-making, target setting, and performance follow-up
Monitor financial KPIs and implement actions to strengthen profitability and resilience
Ensure sound financial evaluation and execution of business investments (Capex, M&A, restructuring)
Drive efficiency, standardization, and digitalization across the regional finance function
Secure timely and accurate financial and regulatory reporting in compliance with Group standards
Lead a team of senior finance professionals and foster talent development to ensure long-term capability and succession
Who You Are
You own a business or finance degree from University, you have extensive years of experience in finance, with a significant portion in senior management roles. Experience in the home appliances business will be highly beneficial.
You are a seasoned finance leader with a successful track record in international, matrix-based organizations. You bring strong business acumen, high integrity, and strategic insight, paired with an ability to drive results through people and processes.
You see beyond the numbers and understand the broader business context. You proactively identify opportunities, articulate actions, and drive execution in partnership with the business. You are change-oriented, with strong influencing skills and a passion for continuous improvement.
You thrive in a dynamic environment and inspire others through your leadership, transparency, and energy. With your ability to build high-performing teams and foster cross-functional collaboration, you make a lasting impact on both people and performance.
You are fluent in English and preferably in other language(s) we use within the Group.
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm (Sweden).
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more:
