Finance Business Partner, On Trade
Carlsberg Sverige AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carlsberg Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Finance Business Partner On Trade to Carlsberg, Stockholm
We are looking for an analytical and strategic Finance Business Partner to support our On Trade (restaurant sector) department. As Finance Business Partner you will work closely with, and influence, On Trade senior management to drive business performance and ensure that financial decisions are made with high quality. You will be focusing on large scale and/or high impact for commercial decisions and support effective financial planning within the area of On Trade (restaurant sector). The position is a temporary position covering parental leave, based at our Office in Solna and you are reporting to CFO.
Main responsibilities as Finance Business Partner:
Share perspective and good practice to help deliver measurable improvements in the approach to business decision making, value for money return and risk management.
Provide objective financial advice and opinions that positively impact the future choices of the On Trade business.
Identify and drive financial efficiency with On Trade management, ensuring effective allocation of resources and commitment to a value-for-money approach.
Objectively challenge spend plans and take a proactive role in looking for opportunities to deliver services more efficiently and effectively.
Investigate opportunities and high-risk areas within the business.
Propose solutions and options to progress concerns to a satisfactory outcome.
Providing local coaching and training to improve financial confidence and competence within the On Trade management team.
Provide forward looking insight and challenge and act as catalyst for business change.
Job Requirements
You have master's degree in economics or equivalent and at least five years' experience from Finance or Business Development. We are looking for you who has experience from working within the branch and the ability to build good relationship with different stakeholders. To be successful in the position as Finance Business Partner you have good skills in Microsoft Office (especially Excel), QlikView, SAP. It is mandatory that you speak and wright fluent in Swedish and English.
As a person you are very analytical and structured with the ability to see both the hole picture as well as the details. You are a truly business partner, meaning that you are very service minded and have the knowledge to create models that provide "what if" capabilities to your internal stakeholders. We think that this is the right job for you if you are driven by making outstanding results and improvements together with your colleagues.
Is this something for you? Don't hesitate to send your application to us!
Applications and interviews will be managed on an ongoing basis so please send your application to us as soon as possible but no later than 10th of February.
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carlsberg Sverige AB
(org.nr 556006-9980)
Evenemangsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
169 03 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Carlsberg Sverige - Solna Jobbnummer
9706535