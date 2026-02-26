Field Service Engineer at ABB
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Service Manager__
Role and Responsibilities
Do you want a flexible and varied role in a future-focused industry where technology and sustainability go hand in hand? Have you previously worked as a service engineer - or are you a newly graduated engineer with an interest in calibration, service, and maintenance? If so, this could be the next step in your career.
In our repair workshop, we work with calibration, repair, and maintenance of high-tech instruments used for quality control in the pulp and paper industry.
A large part of the work takes place directly at our customers' sites - both in Sweden but mainly internationally - giving you the opportunity to experience new environments and cultures. You will have significant influence over how you plan your travel and workweeks, allowing you to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life.
This position is based in Kista, in the northern part of Stockholm. Take the opportunity to work with world-leading technology in a truly global environment - in the role of Service Engineer at ABB.
In this role, you will:
Perform calibration, service, repair, and installation of our quality-control measurement instruments - both in Sweden and abroad.
Travel frequently, approximately 20-25 weeks per year, with varied assignments at customer sites.
Provide support via phone and email, and occasionally on-site at local ABB units.
Actively contribute to our strong safety culture and take responsibility - both for your own work and for the overall performance of the team.
Your Background
A university degree in electronics or a related technical field.
Strong ability to read and interpret mechanical and electrical drawings.
Excellent skills in English both spoken and written. Swedish is to your advantage.
Experience in Salesforce and OPC is meritorious.
Positive and attentive in your interactions with both customers and colleagues.
We place great emphasis on personal suitability and welcome candidates who want to grow with ABB over the long term.
More About Us
Whether it's strength, structure, stiffness, thickness, brightness, color - or any of the many properties that determine how raw materials are transformed into the exact product a customer expects - ABB's Lorentzen & Wettre product line performs the measurements needed to ensure that paper products meet the required specifications.
Recruiting manager Kenneth Wahlqvist +46 70 652 09 67, is happy to answer your questions. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jannica Åhman, +46 701 84 31 63; Ledarna: Kenneth Wahlqvist, +46 706 52 09 67; Unionen: Joakim Broström, +46 706 70 94 31. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46724612314.
We look forward to receiving your application! The position may be filled before the final application date, so please submit your application as soon as possible - no later than March 29.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Viderögatan 2 (visa karta
)
164 93 KISTA Arbetsplats
Kista, Viderögatan 2 Jobbnummer
9764732