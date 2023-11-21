Field Service Coordinator
Are you looking for a varied role where you contribute to the customer's overall experience?
Are you passionate about maritime propulsion systems and thrive in a dynamic, hands-on environment? Berg Propulsion, a leading provider of marine propulsion solutions, is seeking a dedicated and skilled Field Service Coordinator to join our team. One of our coordinators will be on parental leave and we are looking for someone to join on a temporary position during 2024. For the right person this position might be extended and changed into a permanent role.
Job Description:
Within his role you will be a very central part of our business, where you plan and coordinate incoming jobs for our field service engineers, in order to serve our customers in the best possible way.
You will have daily contact with our service engineers along with both internal and external customers, we therefore value the fact that you are passionate about creating and developing good relationships. You pay great attention to details and you work very thorough and committed. We are looking for someone with a solution-oriented mindset with great ability to meet customers expectations. The team includes 2 coordinators and 10-15 field service engineers. This is the perfect role for someone with high drive who wants to be involved in developing processes in a dynamic company. If you thrive and are driven by setting ambitious goals and where you get to work independently but at the same time together with your team, this is the role for you.
Responsibilities:
• Coordinate field service activities, ensuring timely and efficient deployment of service engineers to customer locations.
• Collaborate with internal teams to schedule and plan service assignments, optimizing resources and minimizing downtime.
• Act as a liaison between customers and service engineers, providing clear communication and updates on service progress.
• Manage prepayments, invoicing, and utilization tracking related to field service operations.
• Maintain accurate service records, including equipment maintenance history and customer communication
• Troubleshoot and resolve any logistical challenges that may arise during field service operations.
• Assist in the development of service plans and procedures to enhance overall efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Qualifications:
• Proven experience in coordinating field service activities, preferably in the maritime industry.
• Technical knowledge of marine propulsion systems is highly desirable.
• Excellent organizational and multitasking skills.
• Strong communication and interpersonal abilities.
• Experience in managing prepayments, invoicing, and utilization tracking.
Problem-solving mindset with the ability to make decisions under pressure.
Education and Experience:
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience.
• Previous experience in a similar role within the maritime or engineering industry is a plus.
Why Join Berg Propulsion:
• Opportunity to work with cutting-edge marine propulsion technology.
• Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
• Competitive compensation and benefits package.
• Career development and training opportunities.
If you are ready to take on a challenging and rewarding role as a Field Service Coordinator at Berg Propulsion, apply now by submitting your resume and cover letter.
Berg Propulsion is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
What do we offer:
You will be part of a fantastic team of inspiring, committed colleagues and customers. And if you have an interest in people and technology, you will find this role both varied and responsible where the customer is our main focus. Besides that we offer benefits such as bikes, private medical insurance, welfare allowance, flexible work hours and much more.
Working with Service requires great people with high engagement. We love what we do and we believe you do as well!
About Berg Propulsion
The company started as a small Swedish shipyard in 1912, and today Berg Propulsion is a worldwide company. Berg Propulsion develops and manufactures advanced propellers and propeller systems for ocean-going merchant ships and work boats worldwide - with a focus on controllable pitch propellers, azimuths, tunnel thrusters, control systems and electrical integrations. And thereby delivering a complete solution to the customer. Our special expertise is innovative hydrodynamics, which guarantees our customers high reliability in tough conditions. Berg Propulsion has production facilities in Sweden and several sales offices in other parts of the world. Today we are approximately 250 employees within Berg Propulsion.
We are a value-based company and strongly believe in giving employees the responsibility to be successful in their work. We value an open climate where everyone feels included.
If you want to join us on our journey, make sure to apply!
For questions regarding the position contact the hiring manager:
Johan Dyberg
Mobile: 076-117 25 96
