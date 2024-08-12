FEM Engineer, Battery Development
2024-08-12
Are you seeking an opportunity to influence in a new exciting area of technology? Do you also wish to be part of a team with value-creating development in focus? We are looking for an experienced simulation engineer to support us with the challenge of developing the best modular energy storage system for future heavy trucks and buses. Previous battery knowledge is meritorious but not a must, you contribute with your skillset and motivation, and we will help each other develop our battery knowledge together.
What's in it for you?
You get to play an important role in development of a state-of-the-art energy storage system.
Focus on value creation development.
Be a part of a competent and dedicated multiskilled team in an expansively and exciting area of technology.
The Battery simulation team is responsible for the evaluation of the internal structure and the electric, thermal and dynamic properties, in close collaboration with battery development, you will be a part of development of the future battery platform for Scania and TRATON Group.
Your work assignments
At the group EVBPS, we are simulation engineers with competence within structural- or fluid mechanics. We work in a SAFE structure where you as a simulation engineer work in teams, side by side, with designers and testing to develop future products. Within EVBPS you are supported by simulation colleagues through competence groups and together you work with the long-term method development of the area.
As a simulation engineer within structural mechanics, you perform simulations both on component and system level with either a static or dynamic model. With your simulation results as a base, you contribute to the team and product development by:
Communicate and disseminate your findings in oral and written form, and in large and small forums.
Compare and correlate calculation results with physical testing, where your conclusions provide further guidance for the team.
Continually evaluate improvement opportunities for accuracy, and calculation time by starting from sample data, software and process improvements.
Aligning methos and improvement work cross brands in the TRATON group.
What do we seek?
We believe that it is important that you are driven and have experience in performing FEA analysis independently. Working in an agile cross-functional environment requires good communication with people from different working areas.
We believe you are:
Experienced simulation engineer.
Communicative team player
Open for an agile development mindset.
User experience from ABACUS, Hypermesh is meritorious.
As Scania is an international company, we see that you are fluent in English.
If you are the one we are looking for we can promise you a position where you will grow as an engineer and take your expertise to the next level.
For more information
Please contact: Peter Rosén, head of battery simulation Telefonnummer: 08-553 71422, e-post: peter.rosen@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8833310