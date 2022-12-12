Faculty Assistant, EPEx Programme & Summer School
Job title Faculty Assistant, EPEx Programme and Summer Schools
Grade: GS5
Duty Station: Malmö, Sweden
Organizational setting
The World Maritime University (WMU) is established by the International Maritime Organization. WMU's mission is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and ocean education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development.
A new initiative of WMU is to offer academic programmes to interested individuals in need of more flexibility as they cannot attend a full-time academic programme at WMU. WMU responds with two types of programmes to the needs of this group - the Education for Professional Excellence (EPEx) and Summer Schools. In order to support this development, a highly motivated and well-qualified Faculty Assistant EPEx programme and Summer Schools is needed at WMU.
Main purpose
The incumbent will report to the Vice-President (Academic Affairs) or the lead person for the EPEx programme and the Summer Schools. Furthermore, the incumbent will support the development and organizational set-up of individual EPEx programme parts and Summer Schools at WMU.
The setting-up of EPEx modules and Summer Schools will result in a variety of activities and interaction with internal and external stakeholders, which the incumbent is expected to support effectively.
Duties, responsibilities
The incumbent will in particular provide the following support services:
Assisting in identifying opportunities for the development of EPEx modules, Summer Schools and similar events/occasions;
Provide support in the coordination and the development of the concept for the academic offering/event;
Assist in the development of a business plan with the different academic offerings/events and liaising with the different stakeholders involved;
Prepare marketing and promotional material and liaise with related work units for related activities, including design of brochures, development of websites and other promotional material;
Serve as focal point for the execution of marketing campaigns in, e.g., social media on websites etc;
Coordinate the involvement of external contributors including travel arrangements
Coordinate the related enrolment activities of participants in the events;
Provide support and secretarial assistance in the preparation of teaching material and setting up course/event websites for the different events;
Performs a wide range of office support and administrative functions to set -up the work programme covering all aspects of the related event management;
Maintain Finance and Budget Reports as well as planning and forecasting of all events in this portfolio;
Execution of post-event activities to receive feedback to be considered for planning of future events;
Undertake all other secretarial and administrative tasks as may be required or assigned by the Vice-President (Academic Affairs).
Minimum requirements - education, experience and language skills
Education Essential
The successful candidate will have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Qualification and Experience Essential
A minimum of five years of progressive and diverse experience in administrative tasks in higher education academic environments, marketing, business development or similar;
An understanding of the needs of and having experience in supporting internal and external stakeholders and clients;
The ability to appropriately communicate with the stakeholders of a United Nations affiliated institution;
Experience in a fast-past environment working with demanding deadlines;
A focus on delivery of results with excellent attention to detail and drive to resolve issues;
Previous experience with academic programme development;
Previous experience with event management and coordination;
Good knowledge of commonly used office software applications (Google and Microsoft);
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Powerpoint;
Proficient Moodle user;
Knowledge of graphics and presentation software applications (Adobe, Microsoft);
Basic understanding of quality assurance systems and process optimization with emphasis on higher education.
Desirable
Formal qualification in marketing including digital marketing;
Previous experience of work in an international organization;
Ability to work with social media;
Experience in working with a Client Relationship Management (CRM) system.
Languages Essential
Proficiency in spoken and written English. Desirable
Knowledge of Swedish and another UN language would be an advantage.
Competencies
An understanding of WMU and its mission, and strong commitment to the delivery of the highest practicable standards in pursuing its mandate;
Maintain a high level of confidentiality;
Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills;
Be pro-active and have the ability to work effectively and accurately with little guidance and supervision;
Be able to work in an international environment with English as the primary language;
Be flexible in coordinating multiple projects and meeting deadlines;
Have effective communication skills in an international and multi-cultural academic environment;
Demonstrate flexibility, motivation, enthusiasm and tact
Terms and Conditions
This vacancy is open to male and female candidates. WMU seeks to increase the number of women at all levels and, therefore, qualified women are particularly encouraged to apply. WMU will make every effort to facilitate the employment of persons with disabilities.
Application The application has to be submitted in English. Applicants must fill in the Personal History Form, which can be found https://www.wmu.se/docs/personal-history-form,
provide a letter of interest, and the contact information of three referees to Marco Batista, Head of Human Resources (mb@wmu.se
). Candidates will be contacted if they are short-listed.
