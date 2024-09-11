Facility electrician/engineer
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 40 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team where making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
The Facility electrician/Facility engineer for HemoCue is responsible for maintenance of the facility including the overall delegated responsibility for existing and new electrical installations in the facility.
This position is part of the Manufacturing Execution and Support organization located in Ängelholm and will be on-site on a regular basis. At HemoCue, our vision is to do things easier, to do things better, and to do them right.
You will be a part of the Facility competence and report to the Director Manufacturing Execution and Support. If you thrive in a multifunctional and supporting role and want to work to build a world-class manufacturing organization-read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Organize and plan for new electrical installations
Maintenance and updates of existing installations and electrical self-audit program
Take part in long term planning of facilities and related systems
Be appointed as a HemoCue's electrical compliance officer, including update and maintenance of HemoCue electrical self-audit program
The essential requirements of the job include:
Authorized Electrical Installer for regulatory compliance (Equivalent to authorization A, AL)
Experience of working with electrical self-audit programs
Good knowledge of Facility structure and maintenance
Fluent in Swedish, both written and verbal
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Manufacturing industry facilities
