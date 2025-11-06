Facilities Coordinator
2025-11-06
Facilities Coordinator
Would you like to become part of CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, whose clients are among the largest and most well-known companies in the world? Do you want to help maintain our high level of service and contribute to the continued development? Then this job might be for you!
What can we offer you?
Would you like to work for one of the industry's fastest growing suppliers with high ceilings and good personal development opportunities? At CBRE GWS, we consider people to be the most important asset we have in our business. It is people who make a difference in our company and for our customers.
As a Facilities Coordinator, you will collaborate with your colleagues to inspire customers and create great results every day. You will be an ambassador for a common approach within the operations team and represent CBRE and the client's brand, oversee the day-to-day operations of Facilities Services, provide high-quality customer service and experiences, and be the one who creates a fun and safe place to work, including office administration, health and safety activities, and ad-hoc service requests. As the ideal candidate, you will be customer-focused, highly motivated, proactive and show great initiative to keep the office running. In this position as Facility Coordinator, you will work at our client's office in Stockholm.
A versatile and committed coordinator with a background in Facility Management
As a Facility Coordinator, you will be responsible for Soft Service for our customer in Stockholm. Although the position has an administrative focus, we are looking for a candidate with a background in Facility Management. In this Facility Coordinator position, you're not only tied to your desk, but you'll also conduct inspection rounds, check quality, cleanliness, and safety, and ensure that policies and procedures are implemented correctly. In addition to creating and maintaining purchase orders, you oversee the handling of issues and requests from the customer regarding the facility services provided. You ensure correct planning and execution of the work and monitor the quality.
The primary tasks of this role
* The purpose of this position is to provide assistance to the Facility Management team in the implementation of several functions related to building operations and maintenance of a facility, campus, or portfolio of buildings.
* Handling all kinds of inquiries - internal as well as external. Ensure that the service is top-notch.
* The first thing the customer's employees encounter when they come to work or need help: Reception-related tasks - receiving incoming calls, welcoming and guiding visitors.
* Act as an administrative link: Preparation of reports, invoicing and other administrative tasks in connection with everything related to the customer
* Be responsible for coordination - and planning and execution of special events and conferences for client-department and/or office events.
* Ordering and receiving shipments.
Who are you?
You are a person who has a positive approach to everyday life and has a good overview, so you are always at the forefront of your customers' and colleagues' needs and expectations. You must be flexible and structured.
In this connection, we imagine that you have:
* Fluent Swedish and English, both oral and written, is a must.
* Good computer skills, especially MS-Office (Word, Excel).
* Experience in a facilitating role.
* Excellent communication skills.
* Have a proactive approach and are open to new solutions.
* Can handle constantly changing situations in a dynamic environment.
* You have an eye for detail and what drives you is to deliver quality.
* Knowledge of and experience with finances will be an advantage.
* You are willing to work "hands on" if and when necessary.
Do you recognize yourself in the above description? Then we look forward to receiving your application In english.
CBRE Group, Inc. is the world's largest commercial real estate and investment firm. At CBRE, our passion is to deliver market-leading real estate-related services that enable our clients to thrive! Our 130,000 employees serve real estate investors and property owners through more than 530 offices worldwide. Our services include facility management, transactions and project management; Property management; Investment management; Valuation and valuation Real estate leasing Strategic advice; Property sales; Mortgage services and development services. Ersättning
