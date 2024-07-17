External Development Artist
2024-07-17
We are a global team of creators, storytellers, technologists, experience originators, innovators and so much more. We believe amazing games and experiences start with teams as diverse as the players and communities we serve. At Electronic Arts, the only limit is your imagination.
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise.
We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe, developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg, or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
At DICE, we focus on working as closely as possible with our external partners. They work directly with us in our games engine and we prioritize having direct artist to artist communication.
Reporting to the Lead Character ExDev Artist, you will work through others to create something greater than you could by yourself, focusing not just on the art but the game as a whole.
Role and Responsibilities:
Support external artists by teaching, briefing and reviewing assets through written feedback and direct conversation, helping them reach quality.
While your main focus is on supporting external partners, you will also spend some of your time creating assets to keep your skills and workflow knowledge sharp.
Individual ownership and responsibility is important to us. You will own your own part of the backlog, planning and delegating tasks to your external collaborators.
Qualifications:
2+ years of experience from several game titles with a realistic looking art direction for characters, working in some capacity with external partners.
Knowledge in modern character art workflows, including asset production process, modeling and PBR texturing.
A history of supporting others, nurturing talent instead of solving the issue for them.
Experience in managing a backlog, working with estimates and planning our time.
