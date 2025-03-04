External Development Artist
2025-03-04
Electronic Arts creates next-level entertainment experiences that inspire players and fans around the world. Here, everyone is part of the story. Part of a community that connects across the globe. A place where creativity thrives, new perspectives are invited, and ideas matter. A team where everyone makes play happen.
Battlefield is a storied franchise renowned for uncompromising combat gameplay for over two decades. 100 million players and 5 billion hours played later, the Battlefield team is looking to define the future of the first-person shooter. United the banner of Battlefield Studios, 4 world-class teams across Criterion, DICE, Motive and Ripple Effect - all powered by the Battlefield Central Technology (BCT) team - have come together to focus on the future of the franchise, a connected Battlefield universe filled with immersive experiences built on our unique DNA.
DICE
LET'S PUSH THINGS FORWARD
DICE is a creative studio with offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. We believe in the power of diversity and welcome game creators from all backgrounds to collaborate with us as we unlock the potential for the future of Battlefield!
We're always pushing to be at the forefront of creative entertainment - blending digital art, design, and technology to push boundaries. Our collaborative culture is fueled by passion, driving innovation and making a positive difference for our players and community.
At DICE, your ideas matter. We offer an inclusive space where you can thrive, be yourself, and grow alongside a team dedicated to making a meaningful impact to the world of gaming.
We're all-in on the future and our most ambitious Battlefield yet. Want to be part of something special? Read on.
Reporting to the Lead Character ExDev Artist, you will work through others to create something greater than you could by yourself, focusing not just on the art but the game as a whole.
Role and Responsibilities:
Support external artists by teaching, briefing and reviewing assets through written feedback and direct conversation, helping them reach quality.
While your main focus is on supporting external partners, you will also spend some of your time creating assets to keep your skills and workflow knowledge sharp.
Individual ownership and responsibility is important to us. You will own your own part of the backlog, planning and delegating tasks to your external collaborators.
Qualifications:
2+ years of experience from several game titles with a realistic looking art direction for characters, working in some capacity with external partners.
Knowledge in modern character art workflows, including asset production process, modeling and PBR texturing.
A history of supporting others, nurturing talent instead of solving the issue for them.
Experience in managing a backlog, working with estimates and planning our time.
About Electronic Arts
We're proud to have an extensive portfolio of games and experiences, locations around the world, and opportunities across EA. We value adaptability, resilience, creativity, and curiosity. From leadership that brings out your potential, to creating space for learning and experimenting, we empower you to do great work and pursue opportunities for growth.
We take a holistic approach with our benefits program, focusing on physical, emotional, financial, career, and community wellness to support a balanced life with paid time off and new parent leave, plus free games and so much more. We nurture environments where our teams can always bring their best to what they do.
