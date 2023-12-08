Exterior Designer

Eccoci AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-12-08


We are looking for a talented and creative Automotive Exterior Designer Consultant to join our team and work at our end client. Bring your vision and expertise to create designs that captivate and inspire.

What We Need:

• A creative mind with a strong portfolio in automotive design.

• Expertise in the latest design software and technologies.

• Excellent understanding of automotive design trends and consumer preferences.

Your Role:

• Collaborate with engineering and manufacturing teams to ensure design feasibility.

• Present concepts and designs to stakeholders and incorporate feedback.

Qualifications:

• Degree in Design, Engineering, or a related field.

• Proven experience in automotive exterior design.

• Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se

Eccoci

Christian Schanner
christian.schanner@eccoci.se
+46760053941

8318003

