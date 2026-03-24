Exterior Design Expert
Geely Technology Europe AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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The Exterior Design Expert is tasked with creating and presenting innovative and visually compelling exterior designs for our upcoming Lynk&Co vehicle models. This role demands a profound comprehension of automotive design principles, awareness of market trends, and proficiency in collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure that the design aligns with both our brand vision and engineering specifications. Candidates must have at least 10 years of experience, primarily with global OEMs. Additionally, this position involves assisting and reporting directly to the Chief Designers.
Responsibilities:
Spearhead the conception, development, and execution of groundbreaking exterior vehicle designs, managing the entire creative and development process from initial advanced phases to the final delivery of tooling data. This includes ensuring that all design milestones and deliverables are met with the highest standards of quality and innovation.
Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams, including engineering, product planning, marketing, and manufacturing, to ensure the seamless integration of design and engineering elements. This collaboration ensures that designs are not only aesthetically compelling but also feasible and manufacturable.
Produce detailed ideation sketches and high-quality renderings that capture the Lynk&Co design strategy. Actively oversee the creation and refinement of 3D digital and physical models, ensuring that every aspect of the model aligns perfectly with the intended creative vision and meets all technical requirements.
Stay aware of the latest industry trends, new materials, and emerging technologies. Incorporate these insights into your design work to ensure that our vehicle designs remain at the forefront of innovation and appeal to future market demands.
Provide mentorship and guidance to both junior and senior designers, fostering an environment that encourages continuous learning, creativity, and professional development. Lead by example to inspire the design team to achieve excellence.
Support and report to the Chief Designers, providing them with the necessary information and updates on project progress. Additionally, be prepared to step into the role of Chief Designer's deputy when necessary, demonstrating leadership and decision-making capabilities in their absence.
This role requires a dynamic and visionary creative mindset with a passion for automotive design, a commitment to excellence, and the ability to drive projects from concept to production while maintaining the highest standards of Lynk&Co design identity and integrity.
Qualifications and skills:
A Master's degree in Automotive Design, Industrial Design, or a related field from a reputed institution.
A minimum of 10 years of progressive experience in automotive design, primarily with leading global OEMs, demonstrating a strong track record of successful projects and innovative designs.
A comprehensive design portfolio that showcases a range of high-profile projects, highlighting your creative evolution, technical skills, and significant contributions to successful vehicle designs.
Advanced proficiency in industry-standard design software, including Photoshop, Alias, Blender, V-Red and Vizcom, with the ability to produce high-quality sketches, renderings, and 3D models.
Deep understanding of automotive design principles, manufacturing processes, materials, and current market trends, ensuring the creation of feasible and market-ready designs.
Superior communication skills in English, both written and verbal, enabling effective collaboration with cross-functional teams and clear articulation of design concepts. (Proficiency in Mandarin could be a valuable asset).
Exceptional ability to present and defend design concepts to both internal stakeholders (design management) and external audiences (e.g., press launches), ensuring a persuasive and professional presentation style.
Demonstrated ability to mentor a team of designers, from Juniors to Seniors, fostering a culture of creativity, continuous learning, and professional growth within the team.
A strong inclination towards innovation, with the ability to stay abreast of industry advancements and integrate cutting-edge technologies and materials into your design process.
For more information please contact:
Olivier Denamur, Head of Exterior Design Lynk & Co Design, olivier.denamur@geelydesign.com
for questions regarding the position
Sofie Martinsson, Recrutiter, sofie.martinsson@zeekrtech.eu
for questions regarding the recruitment process
Last Application date: 2026-04-13
Apply today with your portfolio showcasing your exterior design projects. We will perform ongoing selection during the application period. We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at Lynk & Co Design
We are designers, engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.
Supportive and creative work environment
30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
Great office location at Lindholmen Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7446050-1909513". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geely Technology Europe AB
(org.nr 556922-7639), https://geelydesigncenter.teamtailor.com
Pumpgatan 3 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Geely Design Center Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9815688