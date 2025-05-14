Experienced Backend System Developer
Axis Communications AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2025-05-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Unlock New Opportunities as an Experienced Backend System Developer at Axis
Are you a highly skilled and motivated backend developer with a passion for building complex, scalable, and secure systems? Are you eager to join a dynamic and collaborative team that thrives on innovation and excellence? If so, we invite you to apply for the position of Experienced Backend System Developer at Axis, a leading provider of network video solutions.
Your future team
At Axis, we're under a significant transformation from a hardware-centric company to a solution- and service-oriented one. Our Information Systems department plays a vital role in this transition, providing cutting-edge, cross-functional solutions that integrate various departments and functions within the company. As a result, we're seeking talented individuals who share our vision and values to join our team.
The Role of an Experienced Backend System Developer
As an Experienced Backend System Developer, you'll play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining our backend systems, ensuring they meet the highest standards of security, scalability, and availability. You'll collaborate closely with our team of system developers, test engineers, and IT product owners to deliver high-quality solutions that exceed customer expectations. Your expertise will help drive our digital transformation forward, enabling us to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.
Key Responsibilities
* Design, develop, and maintain large-scale backend systems using Java, Spring, Python, Bash, Kubernetes, AWS, and REST API development
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and prioritize project requirements
* Participate in code reviews, threat modeling, and testing to ensure the delivery of high-quality solutions
* Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in backend system development
* Share knowledge and expertise with colleagues to promote a culture of continuous learning and improvement
Requirements and Qualifications
* Strong technical background with at least 6 years of experience in backend system development
* Proficiency in Java, Spring, Python, Bash, Kubernetes, AWS, and REST API development
* Experience with React, OAuth2, OIDC, DevOps, CI/CD, Git, and GitHub is highly desirable
* Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to work under pressure
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues and stakeholders
What We Offer
* A dynamic and supportive work environment with opportunities for growth and development
* Flexible working hours, morning "fika," Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, and other benefits
* Access to a brand-new training facility and opportunities for professional growth
* A company that values creativity, teamwork, and openness, with a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion
* The chance to work on challenging projects that make a real difference in people's lives
Ready to act?
If you're excited about the prospect of joining our team and contributing to the success of Axis, please submit your application today. Don't hesitate to contact Recruiting Manager Stefan Liljestrand at +46 46 272 18 00 if you have any questions or would like to discuss the opportunity further. We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121353". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
9337827