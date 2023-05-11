Experience Designer
2023-05-11
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
As an Experience Designer, your job is to ensure that all customers of the H&M Group will have a great experience, by creating amazing digital design. The product Designer believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Working with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability.
Responsibilities:
Overall responsible for Product Design (UX-UI) for both customer and colleague facing products depending on team placement
Designing for all our brands, all end-users on all digital and omni-experience touchpoints
Responsible for communicating customer and user needs in product context
Conducting initial customer research and mapping customer journeys.
Defining future visions based on customer insights, business goals & KPIs plus technical possibilities
Developing new value propositions and concepts and conducting concept testing
Defining intuitive flows, delivering clear wireframes, interaction design and low and high fidelity prototypes
Designing compelling visuals aligned with the brand's guidelines.
Setting user experience metrics together with the product team.
Ensuring that design follows applicable design libraries and is connected to the Fabric Design System
Qualifications
Ability to simplify the complex
Ability to facilitate e.g. Design Sprints and other collaborative workshops with stakeholders
Ability to work data informed (Collaboration with analytics, A/B testers etc)
Ability to understand the user's needs, motivations, behaviors and translate them into actionable deliverables - through strong conceptual thinking
Lean UX Methods - moving from idea to code as fast as possible
Problem solving, design thinking & design strategy
Additional Information
If your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Årstaängsvägen 13
106 38 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
