Executive Assistant
2025-09-17
About this opportunity
In this role, you will provide high-level administrative support and service to the Head of Group Digital Foundation (GDT), the GDT leadership team, and, where applicable, to unit members. As a member of the leadership team, you will participate in LT meetings and act as the administrative expert for GDT, supporting colleagues in navigating Ericsson's internal processes, systems, and tools.
By optimizing administrative routines and efficiency, you will enable leaders and teams to focus on their core business activities. While many of your responsibilities can be planned, flexibility is key as the role also includes handling ad hoc duties.
This is a temporary position covering a maternity leave, with an expected duration of approximately 10 to 12 months.
What you will do
* Provide leadership support including scheduling, meeting coordination, and communication management for Head of GDT.
* Act as a steward of information, ensuring organization and coordinate and contribute to a variety of administrative projects while ensuring compliance with Ericsson policies, the Code of Business Ethics (CoBE), and anti-bribery and corruption regulations.
* Prepare, manage, and distribute documents and content across the unit.
* Authorize and administer orders, invoices, reimbursements, and other financial processes in line with Ericsson policies.
* Provide expert support in Ericsson's administrative tools and resolve system-related queries.
* Manage travel arrangements, visas, and mobility processes in compliance with regulations.
* Handle entry and exit administration, ensuring smooth transitions for employees and consultants.
* Plan and organize internal and external events, workshops, and trainings.
* Drive improvement and implementation of administrative routines to enhance efficiency.
* Build strong networks with internal and external stakeholders, sharing knowledge and driving resolution of administrative matters.
Serve as a central knowledge point for administrative processes and a coordination hub for departmental activities.
What you bring
* At least 5 years of experience in an administrative or executive support role.
* Strong organizational, planning, and prioritization skills with the ability to balance structured tasks and ad hoc demands.
* A proactive, resourceful, and forward-thinking approach with a high degree of integrity and discretion.
* Business understanding and sound judgment, with the ability to make decisions and represent leadership when delegated.
* Excellent communication, persuasion, and influencing skills, with fluency in English.
* Strong interpersonal skills - collaborative, yet able to work independently and take initiative.
* Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 and electronic document management systems.
Networking and knowledge-sharing skills, with the ability to build trust and effective relationships across teams and functions.
