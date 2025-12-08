Executive Assistant
Ericsson AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
In this role, you will provide high-level administrative support and service to the Head of Service Delivery (BCSS SD Service Delivery), and, where applicable, to unit members. You are the administrative expert in navigating Ericsson's internal processes, systems, and tools.
By optimizing administrative routines and efficiency, you will enable leaders and teams to focus on their core business activities. While many of your responsibilities can be planned, flexibility is key as the role also includes handling ad hoc duties.
What you will do
• Provide leadership support including scheduling, meeting and travel coordination, and communication management for Head of SD.
• Act as a steward of information, ensuring organization and coordinate and contribute to a variety of administrative projects while ensuring compliance with
Ericsson policies, the Code of Business Ethics (CoBE), and anti-bribery and corruption regulations.
• Authorize and administer orders, invoices, reimbursements, and other financial processes in line with Ericsson policies.
• Manage travel arrangements, visas, and mobility processes in compliance with regulations.
• Drive improvement and implementation of administrative routines to enhance efficiency.
• Build strong networks with internal and external stakeholders, sharing knowledge and driving resolution of administrative matters.
What you bring
• Several years of experience in an administrative or executive support role.
• Strong organizational, planning, and prioritization skills with the ability to balance structured tasks and ad hoc demands.
• A proactive, resourceful, and forward-thinking approach with a high degree of integrity, discretion and confidentiality.
• Excellent communication, persuasion, and influencing skills, with fluency in English.
• Strong interpersonal skills - collaborative, yet able to work independently and take initiative.
• Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 and electronic document management systems.
• Networking and knowledge-sharing skills, with the ability to build trust and effective relationships across teams and functions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "776806-43830592". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Nina Juthage 00000 Jobbnummer
9634378