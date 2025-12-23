ERP Developer/Engineer
We are looking for an ERP Application Engineer who is passionate about streamlining workflows and ensuring seamless system integrations. Join our client to optimize digital workflows and drive organizational efficiency.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an ERP Application Engineer, you will be responsible for supporting, maintaining, and further developing business-critical applications. You will collaborate closely with internal teams and stakeholders in finance, HR, and procurement to ensure optimal system usage. The role also includes participation in development and implementation projects within ERP, HR, and Workforce Management.
You are offered
This role offers the opportunity to shape and optimize digital workflows, work with modern ERP and HRM systems, and contribute to seamless integrations across the organization.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role focuses on developing and optimizing digital systems to drive organizational efficiency, streamlining workflows, and ensuring seamless system integrations for critical applications.
• Provide technical administration, configuration, and support for ERP and HRM systems.
• Participate in the implementation of new HRM and Workforce Management tools, ensuring smooth integration.
• Manage system integrations and interfaces between ERP tools and other internal systems.
• Collaborate with stakeholders in procurement, finance, and HR to identify and implement system improvements.
• Diagnose and resolve application issues to ensure continuous operations.
• Support development and implementation of workflows, payroll solutions, reporting processes, and process automation.
• Coordinate with external vendors and service providers for support and system updates.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
• Proven experience with ERP systems, preferably Unit4, Primavera, CatalystOne, and/or Mercur.
• Good experience with system configuration, troubleshooting, and workflows.
• Advanced understanding of ERP and HRM system integrations with procurement, finance, or HR processes.
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with HR/payroll and Workforce Management systems.
• Good knowledge of database management, data migration, and reporting tools.
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Excellent communication skills for collaborating with both technical teams and business units.
• Organizational skills to contribute to large-scale implementation projects.
• Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
