Equipment Compliance Engineer
2025-04-17
Are you an experienced Equipment Compliance Engineer looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to a high-impact project at the forefront of scientific research? Nipromec Group is now seeking a skilled Equipment Compliance Engineer to join our team in Lund, Sweden.
We are now looking for an Equipment Compliance Engineer for a project in Lund, Sweden. You'll have the chance to join a leading international research facility that is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects currently underway. The facility features the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever constructed, with the ambitious vision of operating the world's most advanced neutron source. This initiative aims to facilitate groundbreaking scientific discoveries in areas such as materials science, energy, health, and environmental research, while addressing some of the most pressing societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start ASAP. The estimated duration of the project is 6-12 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% presence on-site in the office in Lund, Sweden.
About the Role:
As an Equipment Compliance Engineer, you will support the pre-installation equipment acceptance process by ensuring that equipment and components destined for the facility comply with relevant EU directives and standards. You will work closely with a small team to assess documentation, support CE-marking activities and contribute to quality control processes.
Key responsibilities:
CE-Marking Support: Ensure correct CE-marking processes are followed and all associated documentation is complete, accurate, and properly maintained.
Technical Documentation: Review and process technical documentation related to compliance and equipment approval as well as contribute to structured document management.
Quality Control Support: Participate in quality control and assurance (QC/QA) activities during the equipment acceptance phase, including documentation review and inspection follow-up.
Stakeholder Coordination: Work through compliance and documentation with suppliers and internal teams, and actively follow up to ensure timely progress and alignment with project deadlines.
What We're Looking For:
Education: Higher technical or university degree in engineering or a closely related field.
Experience: Minimum of 7 years' experience in leading/handling equipment compliance assessments and CE-marking of complex equipment or similar comparable tasks. Experience from motion control or ATEX (2014/34/EU) issues and experience in scientific or technical construction projects is deemed as an asset.
Proven knowledge in relevant EU directives and standards such as, but not limited to: Machinery Directive (2006/42/EC), Low Voltage Directive (2014/35/EU), and Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive (2014/30/EU).
Language Skills: Fluent in English, both verbal and written. Additional languages are a plus.
Who You Are:
Big-Picture Thinker and Problem Solver: You're an open minded problem solver and you see how each one issue may be a part of a much larger system. You produce practical, workable solutions to a range of problems.
Analytical and Organized: You have a sharp eye for detail and a clear, structured way of managing tasks and information.
Initiative-Driven: You proactively identify and act on opportunities to move processes forward.
Team-Oriented: You work effectively both independently and within small teams.
Progress-Focused: You thrive in fast-paced environments and can maintain momentum under time pressure.
For more information, please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman:
Email: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Phone: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
About Us
Nipromec Group, founded in 2003, is an international consulting and engineering firm specializing in design and consulting services across a range of industries, with a strong focus on energy and construction. We have a well-established presence with offices in Rauma, Turku, Tampere, and Helsinki in Finland, as well as locations in Malmö, Sweden; Erlangen, Germany; and Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2023 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com.
