Environmental Manager
2024-01-25
Key Requirements:
• 3-5 years' experience in a similar role
• 3rd level qualification in Environmental or equivalent.
• Experience with relevant Environmental standards and management systems within the construction industry & across the various sectors e.g. Commercial; Residential; Pharma; DC etc.
• Up to date with current legislation & compliance.
• Proficient in carrying out environmental inspections and producing risk assessments.
• EC3 Calculator coordination
• LEED experience
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Responsibilities:
Reporting directly to Head of Environmental, the successful candidate will be responsible for:
• Ensuring that Environmental management systems are further developed, implemented and maintained.
• Providing advice, guidance, instruction and training in all Environmental matters to the Senior leadership team and where applicable to sub-contractors & the supply chain.
• Providing leadership and coordination of the day-to-day environmental requirements on various project sites
• Carrying out environmental audits and inspections
• Preparing in conjunction with the site teams environmental plans, and other associated site documents.
• Participating in site meetings, report on environmental risks, trends and recommend constructive actions towards continuous improvements.
• Investigating, recording and reporting on any issues as they may arise, ensuring root causes are identified and corrective actions are implemented as necessary
• Developing mitigation plans to off-set future risk and as required
• Identifying new and on-going environmental related training requirements, ensuring all mandatory training is reviewed and delivered on time
• Enforcing relevant policies within the SHEQ department
• The Environmental officer is responsible for overseeing the environmental performance of the project site appointed and ensuring that comply with both legal and internal procedures.
• Keep updating the inventories of both Hazardous chemicals, and waste.
• Set up and request the service collection of hazardous waste on site as required.
• Ensure compliance with environmental legislation on site and any other owner requirement in relation with environment & sustainability.
• Work with environmental manager in order to keep updated the internal environmental procedures and forms
• Maintain, implement and manage environmental policies & management systems. (Ensuring that Environmental Management Systems are further developed, implemented and maintained).
• Maintain ISO 14001 & 50001 Standards
• Ensure compliance with current legislation in the transportation, handling and disposal of waste
• Keep updated all the haulier waste permits.
• Check if the non-hazardous waste segregation on site is doing according to the construction waste plan and if the targets are achieving according to the plan.
• Review on a daily basis if there are enough bins on each project area according to the type and quantity of waste to be generated.
• Propose ideas that can improve the waste segregation on site or the waste reduction.
• Monitor the quality and performance of waste services, including contract management of external providers
• Aim to meet waste reduction and recycling targets
• Investigate and follow up claims of the incorrect waste segregation of the waste on site
• Consult with residents, community groups, councillors, housing associations and traders' associations about waste management issues, identify their requirements and provide appropriate solutions
• Support with regular LEED inspections as Erosion Sediment and dust control and Indoor air quality plan.
• Prepare environmental forms, procedures as required.
• Ensuring compliance with LEED project requirements
• Ensuring the EC3 calculator is maintained throughout the project
