Environment and OHS Engineer
2024-08-29
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
ESS is now in search of an Environment and OHS Engineer for our Occupational Health, Safety & Environment Group (OHS&E). This close-knit and collaborative group consisting of ten staff members, is part of the Environment, Safety, Health & Security (ESH&S) Division at ESS. The division is responsible for developing, supporting, monitoring and assuring the implementation of policies, rules, procedures, objectives, and best practices at all levels of the organisation in matters of ESH&S.
The key tasks and responsibilities for our new Environment and OHS Engineer include:
• Acting as the ESS contact person towards the local County Administrative Board (Länsstyrelsen Skåne), and maintaining the ESS Environment Monitoring program (in Swedish: Kontrollprogram) towards them.
• Writing necessary steering documents for the sub-area "Environment" as part of the Way of Working Area "Manage Safety & Licensing".
• Updating the sustainability aspects register with information from across ESS.
• Monitoring and seeking approval for water (waste/process and storm water) discharges from site.
• Developing requirements for managing non-radioactive waste (water and solid) on site.
• Acting as OHS&E responsible for outside areas.
• Being the noise specialist within the OHS&E team.
• Supporting the OHS&E team in the follow-up of work environment issues.
• Supporting in the OHS chemical area with the requirements and implementation of a new chemical inventory management system.
• Acting as the Representing ESS in environmental issues in local municipality projects.
This is a permanent, full-time position placed in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible. Probationary period six months.
About you
To be successful in this position we believe that you have a bachelor's or a master's degree in a science discipline, the environmental field, the OHS&E field, or in another area that we deem relevant for the position.
You need several years of solid working experience from the tasks and responsibilities listed above. You will be the subject matter expert in your area so you need substantial and extensive knowledge, both theoretical and gained through practical experience, in order to support the organisation. You are very familiar with laws, rules and regulations in your area and also have a great interest in sustainability. You are experienced at managing and presenting in meetings with authority representation.
You are accustomed to using various, regular IT tools and programs, and find it easy to learn new systems. Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English is a requirement for this position. It is also useful if you have experience from a facility similar to ESS, and from working in an international context.
Personality-wise, you have a well-developed ability to listen, consult with others and to communicate proactively with a high level of integrity, with internal as well as external stakeholders. We are a developing organisation and so you need to be able to adapt well to change in a dynamic environment. You also need to be able to come up with appropriate solutions and be able to take initiative and implement actions. Flexibility and patience in combination with firmness may sometimes be required.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 29 September, 2024.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Helen Boyer at helen.boyer@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
