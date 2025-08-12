Enterprise Networking Engineer (Spanish)
2025-08-12
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for an Enterprise Networking Engineer (Spanish) to provide support to new enterprise customers while working cross-functionally with QA, strategy, and engineering teams to drive product improvement.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Responsibilites
Provide technical support for Ubiquiti's product lines via phone, web chat, and email
Own incoming requests from beginning to resolution for premium customers
Educate and provide recommendations for Ubiquiti's products, features, and best practices
Assisting customers with architectural design
Troubleshoot and diagnose issues, including providing workarounds when required
Identify areas of opportunity for improvement for user experience, working with development and product management teams
Stay up-to-date on Ubiquiti products and related industry technologies
Work cross-functionally with key stakeholders to provide feedback and drive product improvements
Requirements
Experience with networking, including routing, switching, WiFi protocols, security, and VPNs, and an understanding of various networking protocols (TCP/IP, WireGuard, etc) and major operating systems (Linux) is preferred
Knowledge of troubleshooting techniques and how to effectively communicate them to customers
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities
Expertise around factors that impact UX (e.g., how can we improve our products or services), and CX (e.g., how can we improve our support experience and customer interactions)
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Fluent in Spanish (hard requirement)
Knowledge of and enthusiasm for Ubiquiti products is a bonus
Ideal Education and Experience
Three-year university degree, ideally with an Engineering or technical focus
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role
A background in the networking industry, ideally with practical, hands-on experience
A track record of using in-depth troubleshooting to understand and resolve customer issues
Benefits
International work environment
Competitive compensation package including wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, private health insurance, life insurance, and work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours and a hybrid work model
Modern office space located in Epicenter (Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
Please note that a background check will be conducted in the final stage of the recruitment process
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
101 23 STOCKHOLM
