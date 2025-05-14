Enterprise Data Architect
Are you a data architecture leader who thrives on bringing structure, clarity, and business value to complex environments? If you're ready to shape how data is governed and used across a fast-moving, pan-Nordic organization we want to talk to you.
About the Role
As an Enterprise Data Architect at GlobalConnect, you will be instrumental in shaping and implementing the architectural vision for our data and AI landscape. Your knowledge will significantly contribute to generating business value, promoting a culture centered around AI and data, and optimizing existing systems to enhance data quality, governance, and integration to support business processes.
You'll lead cross-functional work on communication, stakeholder alignment, and data security ensuring that architecture decisions are understood, adopted, and resilient. Working across business and IT functions, you will align enterprise data capabilities with strategic goals and support the secure, scalable use of AI.
Your focus will be on defining architectures that enable compliance, reliability, and business agility across hybrid and distributed systems. In this pan-Nordic role, you'll collaborate across borders navigating cultural differences, aligning priorities, and strengthening cohesion across teams.
AI enablement is part of your scope, but your primary mission is to ensure that our enterprise data landscape is governed, integrated, and ready to support business innovation including AI.
Some of the things you'll be working on
- Evaluate and improve the current data landscape identifying opportunities to increase quality, performance, and reliability
- Develop and implement enterprise-wide strategies for master data management, integration, and data quality
- Define and maintain data governance assets including data definitions, business glossaries, data models, and role-based responsibilities to ensure legal compliance and clarity across the organization
- Lead strategic collaboration with IT, security, and business stakeholders to ensure that enterprise data governance and architecture enable scalable AI-aware solutions
- Embed security, compliance, and risk controls into all architectural and data governance frameworks
- Champion data literacy and governance adoption across the organization fostering a shared understanding of data ownership, roles, and responsibilities
Why Join GlobalConnect
You'll be part of a diverse and highly skilled team based in Northern Europe where collaboration and continuous learning are at the core of our culture. We offer a rare opportunity to shape how we handle data and AI directly contributing to our strategic growth. We at GlobalConnect are making significant strides in the digital transformation of the telecom industry in Northern Europe. This is your chance to be directly involved contribute to innovation and shape the future of data and AI
To thrive in this role, we think you have
- Proven experience in enterprise-level master data management, data governance, and quality improvement
- Exceptional communication skills with the ability to translate technical concepts into business value, build trust with senior stakeholders, and drive alignment across teams and functions
- Expertise in cloud-based distributed data platforms Azure, AWS, or GCP and fluency in tools like Python, DBT, or SQL with the architectural ability to guide platform evolution and data flows across complex systems
- Proven experience designing and guiding the implementation of data-driven architectures at enterprise scale including enabling secure data flows for analytics and AI use cases such as predictive models, NLP or customer scoring
Do you have the ability to communicate effectively and bridge the gap between technical teams and business stakeholders? Are you motivated to find creative solutions, explore new technologies, and contribute to impactful AI and data projects? If so - we'd be keen to hear from you! We don't need a personal letter-your CV or LinkedIn profile is enough unless there's something specific you'd like to explain. Apply now!
GlobalConnect is one of the leading connectivity providers in Northern Europe. We're 2000 passionate and talented individuals who want to make a difference, turning our customers' visions into reality through connectivity. Our goal is to create the best possible conditions for engaged employees, a place where you can develop and grow, and create unforgettable memories and enjoyable experiences.
We have helped develop and digitize societies across the Nordics for more than two decades. Our purpose is what drives us to continue - turning visions into reality by empowering society with connectivity. Ersättning
