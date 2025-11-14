Enterprise Architect
2025-11-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Falköping
, Olofström
, Gotland
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Enterprise Architecture (EA) provides guidance and support in shaping a business-aligned digital ecosystem, fostering collaboration between business and technology functions to enable the organisation's strategy.
EA emphasises the importance of data-driven decision-making, ensuring that strategic and operational choices are informed by reliable data and insights.
Rather than prescribing rigid structures, EA encourages a shared understanding and flexible integration of business, information, application, data, and technology architecture, supporting innovation and adaptability as the digital landscape evolves.
What you'll do
* Define and evolve enterprise architecture across business, data, application, and technology domains.
* Translate strategy into architectural roadmaps, enablers, and guardrails.
* Establish and govern enterprise principles, patterns, and standards.
* Guide teams to ensure designs align with target architecture.
* Identify and manage architectural risks, technical debt, and dependencies.
* Provide architectural input to investment planning and governance.
* Embed security, privacy, resilience, performance, and cost considerations into designs.
* Focus relentlessly on reducing complexity and accelerate delivery.
* Surface and help resolve cross-organizational dependencies early.
* Frame options and trade-offs to enable timely decisions.
* Balance delivery needs with long-term architectural integrity.
* Communicate complex topics clearly to diverse audiences.
* Apply economic thinking to recommendations and decisions.
* Foster transparency through documentation, knowledge sharing, and architectural thinking.
* Build trusted relationships with business and technology leaders.
* Mentor architects and elevate the architecture practice.
What you'll bring
* Demonstrated experience developing target states and transition roadmaps for complex ecosystems.
* Strong understanding of enterprise capabilities, business architecture, and value streams.
* Proficiency in reference architectures and patterns for integration, data, security, and cloud-native platforms.
* Practical knowledge of identity and access management, cybersecurity, data privacy, and compliance.
* Hands-on familiarity with distributed systems, scalability, operability, and reliability engineering concerns.
* Experience applying fit-for-purpose governance to create guardrails without stifling delivery.
* Ability to deliver clear, communicated enterprise guidance and principles.
* Track record of establishing governed standards and patterns adopted by delivery teams.
* Experience reducing duplication and technical debt through reuse and rationalization.
* Proven ability to improve time-to-value and risk posture via aligned designs and roadmaps.
