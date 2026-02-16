Engineering Manager to TSS
2026-02-16
Do you want to shape the cloud-native foundation that the life science industry relies on every single day? Do you want to build platform capabilities that ensure safe drug delivery for patients worldwide? Then this is your next step.
At Temperature Sensitive Solutions Systems (TSS), we help the world's largest pharma companies ensure that every temperature-sensitive drug, from bulk shipment to the last mile of a clinical trial, is safe for patients. Our solutions run in mission-critical, regulated environments where stability, reliability, and traceability are essential.
We are now strengthening our technology organization with a new leadership role: Engineering Manager - Cloud Native Platform. This role is central to TSS's cloud-native evolution and the continued development of our platform capabilities.
About the role
As Engineering Manager - Cloud Native Platform, you will lead the teams responsible for TSS's internal cloud platform, platform services, integrations, and data platform capabilities. These areas form the technical foundation that enables our product teams to deliver stable, scalable, and compliant software to customers across the globe.
Your scope spans both cloud-native infrastructure and platform-enabling services, including:
Our Kubernetes-based Cloud Platform
Authentication and Identity Management
Integration and Mediation Services for external systems
CI/CD pipelines, GitOps, IaC and DevSecOps foundations
Observability and operational readiness
Snowflake-based Data Platform, analytics, and BI capabilities
This is a mission-critical leadership role where you will drive the evolution of TSS's platform architecture, support our modularisation strategy, and ensure that our services meet the requirements of a regulated industry.
You are not expected to code full-time, but you will stay technically hands-on enough to guide architectural decisions, support incident handling, and contribute to technical discussions.
Your responsibilities include
Lead and develop engineering teams across platform, integrations, and data
Evolve the Kubernetes-based platform and internal services to ensure scalability, security, and reliability
Drive architecture principles, governance, and operational excellence
Oversee the data platform to enable compliant analytics and reporting
Own incident processes, on-call structure, and production readiness
Build a strong engineering culture centered on DevSecOps, compliance, and continuous improveme
Partner closely with product, SaaS, and commercial teams to align platform capabilities with business needs
About you
You are a technically strong and people-focused engineering leader who thrives in environments where reliability, transparency, and compliance matter. You enjoy being close to the technology while enabling others to excel.
We believe you have:
A solid background in software engineering and cloud architecture with a Master Of Science or equivalent
Experience leading platform, infrastructure, DevOps, or cloud-native teams
Strong technical understanding of Kubernetes, containers, APIs, and cloud platforms (preferably Azure)
Experience with Java/Spring Boot or similar backend stacks
Familiarity with data warehousing, analytics or BI (Snowflake experience is a plus but not required)
Experience from regulated, production-critical or high-compliance environments
Fluency in Swedish and English
Interested? Apply today!
We review applications continuously. For questions, please contact: Gabriella Hagström, Talent Acquisition Consultant, at gabriella.hagstrom@ants.se
Note: Background checks will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
