Engineering Manager/Release Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The position resides in the middle of ConX developing ARTs, ConX eART and Complete Software & Integration (CSIR). You have many stakeholders and very many personal contacts during your working day. You are reporting to eART Solution & Integration Department Manager and are part of the leadership team. You will be focusing on one car platform but in tight cooperation with the other ConX Integration & Release Leaders.
What you'll do
You will be the people manager for the Solution Support group within ConX eART SIR.
Job Responsibilities:
* Leadership and Direction: Communicate the actions needed to implement the function's strategy and business plan within the team; explain the relationship to the broader organization's mission, vision, and values; motivate people to commit to these and to do extraordinary things to achieve local business goals.
* Organizational Capability Building: Use the organization's formal development framework to identify the team's individual development needs. Plan and implement actions to build their capabilities. Provide training or coaching to others throughout the organization in own area of expertise to enable others to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.
* Performance Management: Manage and report on the performance of a substantial, diverse team; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project/account team members and hold individuals accountable for achieving them; take appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team/personal objectives.
* Engineering Solutions Design: Contribute to the design of engineering solutions; design the feasibility testing approach and supervise its implementation to support the development and validation of engineering solutions.
* Internal Client Relationship Management: Manage relationships with internal clients and act as a business partner to them, building high levels of professional credibility and mutual trust, and managing the deployment of appropriate internal and/or external resources to support in delivering business strategy and plans.
You will also be responsible for...
* Creating and maintaining the ConX Software integration/release plan for one of the ConX programs.
* A transparent integration/release plan visualizing main challenges and how we target towards important deadlines.
* Integration/release status reporting on behalf of ConX.
* ConX Customer Release notes based on Product area inputs.
You drive that we have documentation & requirement fulfillment set by the integration/release event purpose. In the role you will support the Unit Program Manager with status input for program reports, and be the ConX interface to central integration team
Experience and deep understanding in the areas of software development, testing, continuous integration and software quality
Preferably an electrical automotive background and great interest in cars
Leadership experience, or you have what it takes to be a leader in Volvo Cars connected to our values.
A master or bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering or equivalent
You are:
A visionary on both medium and distant future, however driven, but still pragmatic and humble to delivering on challenges.
Structured but flexible when needed
Curious to people and technology
Social and humble to make the best out of people Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75563-43119637". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lisa Mellor 31590000 Jobbnummer
9116895