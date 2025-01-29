Engineer Within Seismology At Lkab
2025-01-29
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2025-03-02
At Gruvteknik, we offer innovative and sustainable solutions that optimize today's operations and secure the future of mining. As we dig deeper and face more complex challenges, we are looking for a talented Seismology Engineer to help us push the boundaries of what's possible in modern mining.
Sounds exciting? Read more
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
We are seeking a motivated and analytical Engineer within Seismology to enhance our understanding of seismic activity in deep mining operations. This role is essential for ensuring stability and safety underground by conducting detailed seismological and rock mechanical analyses. The ideal candidate will work independently while collaborating with diverse teams and external partners.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct mine seismological analyses to assess seismic activity and stability
Act as the primary contact for external projects related to mine seismology and geology
Monitor and evaluate hardware innovations for rock mechanical and seismological applications
Perform basic rock mechanical analyses to support operational safety
Stay updated on industry best practices and emerging research
What you bring
We are looking for someone who is analytical, curious, open, and communicative. You should enjoy problem-solving, have a strong desire to learn, and be comfortable collaborating with colleagues across the organization.
We are looking for someone with:
Several years of industry experience
Experience working with mine seismic systems
Experience conducting basic seismological analyses
Knowledge and experience in geological work and analysis in mining environments
A Master of Science in Mining and Geotechnical Engineering or a formal degree in geology
A valid driver's license (equivalent to Swedish Class B)
Strong proficiency in English and if not already fluent in Swedish, a strong willingness to learn the language
What you get
A stimulating and challenging job, working on cutting-edge issues. You will be part of a competent and committed team of specialists who together shape the future of the mining and minerals industry. In addition, you will also receive:
Reward program.
Free access to LKAB's own gym and our partners' facilities in Norrbotten.
Wellness allowance and educational support, along with access to an art association, leisure club, mountain cabins, and family activities.
Enhanced parental pay with up to 90% of your regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Support and assistance in cases of illness or questions about work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation.
Compensation for dental care and protective eyewear, including terminal glasses.
Opportunity to apply for scholarships for both your and your children's studies
Access to our pension and insurance program with favourable rates.
Does this sound exciting?
Then we are curious to know more about you! Submit your application by 2nd of March.
For more information about the position, please contact Section manager Atif Waheed, email: atif.waheed@lkab.com
Start: According to agreement
Employment type: Permanent
Location: Kiruna eller Malmberget, travel between our mining sites will occur.
Scope: Full time
Union representatives:
Kiruna/Svappavaara
Unionen Norra: Sakari Alanko 0980-725 08
Akademikerföreningen: Peter Johansson 0980-71879
Ledarna Norra: Ingegerd Kyrö 0980-71050
Malmberget/Luleå
Unionen Södra: Katarina Paganus 097076298
SACO-klubben Södra: Annika Taavoniku 0970-79532
Ledarna Södra: Christer Olofsson 0970-765 84
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
