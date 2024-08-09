Engineer
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
CAMO - Technical Publication Engineer
SAS Technical Operations
SAS Technical Operations is composed of CAMO accountable for the continuing airworthiness of the SAS fleet including the departments Aircraft Transfer, Contracts, Engineering and Maintenance Planning & Control. It also includes Maintenance Production (Part 145), providing line maintenance services in Scandinavia to SAS and other airlines, Technical Operations has employees spread over all three Scandinavian countries.
CAMO Engineering
The Engineering department within CAMO is responsible for the implementation of all applicable maintenance and authority requirements, monitoring of the fleet reliability, and maintenance budget of the aircraft and engine types operated by SAS. The Engineering department works closely with the rest of Technical Operations, Flight Operations, Network Planning, Fleet Management, Finance, Aviation Authorities, Suppliers, etc.
Challenges you will work on
As a Technical Publication Engineer, you will work on a variety of aircraft types such as Airbus A320 Family /A330/A350, Boeing 737NG and Embraer E190.
The Technical Publication Engineer is responsible for creating, revising, and maintaining technical documentation for aerospace systems and components. This role ensures that all technical publications meet industry standards, regulatory requirements, and customer specifications. The engineer will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including engineering, quality assurance, and customer support, to deliver accurate and user-friendly documentation.
To be successful, we believe you should have:
The Engineering department within the CAMO is looking for an engineer to join our Technical Publication/ Aircraft Maintenance Program (AMP) & Reliability team. Welcome to a dynamic organization and a highly reputable flag carrier. The right candidate will have the skills and personality to fit within a small, multi skilled team that is responsible for the continuing airworthiness, safety and reliability of the aircraft and components in line with the manufacturer recommendations and the regulatory requirements. You will be part of a team who aims to continuously improve SAS products and processes with cost saving initiatives to help our service in a complex and demanding environment.
Qualification Requirements
• University degree or equivalent preferable in Aeronautical Engineering
• Knowledge in EASA Part-M & Part-145 regulations
• Relevant experience of aircraft types A320/A330/A350, B737NG or E190 is advantageous
• Demonstrative working experience within a CAMO is advantageous
• AMOS experience is advantageous
• Excellent communication skills
• Fluent in English - verbally and written
• Strong skills in IT systems and tools
• Programming skills is advantageous
• Ability to learn new skills
This is how we make your journey at SAS matter
Purposeful: We are heading into a future where change is never-ending, and the need to rethink and rebuild is too. A future of conscious thoughts and sustainable innovation. A future we make possible. We fly because the world is moving, and it needs our help to stay in motion.
Flexible: Office, Home, Norway, Copenhagen - wherever you are, Scandinavia is your home and flexibility is at our core
Adventurous: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends possibility to travel the world at great prices.
Personal: Ingenuity and creativity are central to our work, We offer an opportunity to work on many challenges and initiatives
Innovative: The restless pulse of our world offers endless possibilities to develop new customer solutions and new avenues for personal and professional growth. Working at SAS means contributing to and benefiting from a fast-paced, dynamic environment and playing a leading role by transforming aviation.
Ownership: Opportunity of bringing initiatives from ideas into end-point delivery
Other of Importance
• Deadline for application: August 29th
• Desired startdate: As soon as possible
• Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6 month probation period
• This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm). Please note that travel is to be expected as part of the job
If this sounds like you, apply via the SAS Careers webpage. Please note that the position will be filled once we find a suitable candidate, which can be prior to the last day of application.
For questions regarding the recruitment please reach out to Henrik Jilltoft, hiring manager, at Henrik.jilltoft@sas.se
We look forward to hearing from you!
