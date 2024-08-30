Embedded Tester
2024-08-30
About the job
As a Test Engineer you will build and integrate HIL test environments for different testing needs and create advanced tests that saves time and cost for development. You will participate in the early stages of the product lifecycle to define needs in test systems. You will be working on the complete software and electrical integration. This means that you will establish and develop relationsships with designers and other test engineers within different systems and areas of the complete vehicle as well as building a understanding of the designs within those areas. The testing will take place in rigs, boxcars and VIL (Vehicle In the Loop).
Some of your main tasks will be to:
Troubleshoot environment and products to determine possible area of the problem
Build and integrate test solution with other parts to make an automated toolchain
Analyze product requirements to create test cases
Who are you?
You need to be a person who thrives to take responsibility for the product quality, knows what you want, and are transparent, flexible and curious. We see that you are motivated by new challenges and experiences and thrive in problemsolving.
The job will require fluency in English, Swedish is a merit.
Qualifications
Bachelors degree, Master's degree or equivalent in relevant field
Knowledge of Python
Experience with Matlab/Simulink
Experience with Vector Canalyzer, CANoe and/or DSPACE, Wireshark
Experience of working with software testing automation frameworks, Robot Framework
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Valid working permit in Sweden
Meritious:
Knowledge of C, C++
Experience with CI/CD
Experience working with automotive diagnostics and communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, Ethernet
Drivers licence is highly meritious
