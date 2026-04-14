Embedded Software Engineer to a Tech Company in Lund
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-04-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Lund
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Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company? If so, take a look at this opportunity!
About the Role
As a key member of the Product Platforms department, you will work as a software developer with video product platforms and frameworks, bringing our future technology to the market. The team is responsible for technology product platforms on third party camera chipsets that are central to product development.
The position is very hands on, within a strong team that values individual growth and teamwork.
About You
We are looking for an Embedded Software Engineer with strong skills in programming in C and C++, as well as experience working with Linux and Python.
You enjoy working closely with your team members and thrive in an environment where knowledge sharing is central. You take on new problems every day, bring strong debugging skills, and have a natural ability to abstract complex concepts into clear solutions.
Requirements
• Strong communication skills in English
• A master's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or similar
• Strong proficiency in C and C++
• Proficiency in Python
Nice to Have
• Experience with embedded Linux systems
• Strong communication skills in Swedish
• Strong debugging skills
• Experience with AI development tools
What We Offer
• The opportunity to work with a global leader in network video technology
• Be part of building impactful solutions used in security and surveillance worldwide
• Continuous learning and strong career growth opportunities
• A collaborative and innovative culture with good work-life balance
About Framtiden
At Framtiden, we work with both staffing and recruitment. Our goal is to make a difference in people's lives by helping them find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in matching the right talent with the right company and operate in eight locations across Sweden.
In this role, you will start your journey as an employee of Framtiden, giving you full support and access to resources from our team. Join us at Framtiden - your career development is our priority!
Terms and Conditions
Start date: As agreed
Location: Lund
Working hours: 08:00-17:00, with flexible working hours
Extent: Full time
We work with an ongoing selection process and may fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_52376_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), https://www.framtiden.com
220 02 LUND Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Emma Dicksson emma.d@framtiden.com Jobbnummer
9854826