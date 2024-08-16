Embedded Software Engineer / Function Developer - Gothenburg
2024-08-16
Are you a skilled embedded systems engineer with a passion for the automotive industry?
Join our dynamic team and become a driving force behind cutting-edge automotive technology!
Why Choose Us?
• Innovative Projects: Dive into exciting projects at the forefront of automotive development, shaping the future of mobility.
• Top-Notch Tools: Access the latest tools and technologies, empowering you to excel in your craft.
• Collaborative Environment: Work alongside a talented team of professionals, collaborating seamlessly to conquer challenges and achieve excellence.
• Continuous Growth: Fuel your passion for learning with ongoing training and development opportunities.
• Impactful Work: Make a meaningful impact by contributing to the creation of safe, reliable, and innovative automotive solutions that touch lives globally.
Your Role
As an Embedded Systems Engineer, you will focus on developing software for various vehicle functions with an emphasis on system safety platforms within the Automotive Industry. Main responsibilities can include the following tasks:
• Developing software using C and C++ programming languages.
• Working with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and embedded Linux or other embedded operating systems.
• Implementing automotive communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, and Ethernet.
• Debugging hardware-related programming issues using tools such as JTAG.
• Following automotive software development processes, such as Automotive SPICE or ISO 26262.
• Utilizing version control systems such as Git and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
Your Profile
To be successful in this role, we are looking for an individual who has:
• At least 4 years of experience with embedded programming in C/C++.
• Knowledge of real-time operating systems (RTOS) and experience with embedded Linux or other embedded operating systems.
• Familiarity with automotive communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, and Ethernet.
• Experience with hardware-related programming and debugging, including JTAG and other debugging tools.
• Understanding of automotive software development processes, such as Automotive SPICE or ISO 26262.
Experience with version control systems such as Git and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
