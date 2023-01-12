Embedded software developer, Automotive
2023-01-12
SEGULA Technologies AB is part of SEGULA Technologies Group, with presence in 28 countries and with more than 11.000 employees.
In Sweden our headquarter is located in Gothenburg, Lindholmen, with around 180 consultants and a strong footprint in automotive, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and naval industries.
Our mission is to boost competitiveness within all major industrial segments and to foster a close relationship with our customers thanks to the expertise of our employees and our global presence.
We think that you are an open and humble person who likes to share knowledge and life experience as well as listen to others. We want you to develop as a person and therefore be open to new influences. You want to have fun and to do those things that make you flourish. We believe you have a genuine interest in software development. We want you to be able to communicate well in English both verbally and in writing, preferably also in Swedish or at least willing to learn. You will need to be able to work with other people, therefore you need to have the ability to communicate clearly and take part in team work in some level.
Qualifications:
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. Electrical Engineering / Software Engineering or equivalent.
• Around 5 years of experience in embedded software development.
• Experience in using UML or similar
• Experience in Automatic test development
• Experience of electrical systems and distributed electrical systems, interest in cars
• English (written and spoken)
• Driving license
Meriting:
• Experience of working in the scrum and / or Kanban teams
• Embedded Linux experience
• Requirement management
• Git
• Jira
• Jenkins
• Yocto
• Scrum Mastery
• Cyber security
• Python and Robot test framework
• Develop simulations in CANoe
• Knowledge in the Telematics domain
As an Embedded software developer you will be working in the forefront of technical development in the automotive industry. Main areas are systems within active safety, autonomous driving, infotainment and electrical driveline. Coding for applications and distributed systems. You will be taking part in an agile environment using Scrum method. Continuous improvements will be the key.
