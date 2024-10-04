Embedded Software Developer
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourEmbedded Software Developer.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking an experienced Embedded Software Developer (Level 3) to join our dynamic team of 7-8 developers. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining embedded systems software using C and C++. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality solutions within tight deadlines. Your ability to communicate effectively and collaborate in a group setting is essential, as is your fluency in Swedish.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain embedded software using C/C++ for embedded systems.
Collaborate with the team to define requirements and ensure robust software solutions.
Participate in code reviews, debugging, and testing to ensure the highest level of quality and performance.
Use development tools such as Git and Artifactory to manage version control and artifacts.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues in embedded software in a timely manner.
Adhere to project timelines and milestones while maintaining clear communication with team members.
Required Qualifications:
3-5 years of experience in embedded software development, specifically using C/C++.
Experience working with tools such as Git and Artifactory for version control and artifact management.
Proven ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
Fluent in Swedish, both written and verbal.
Swedish citizenship, as the assignment may be covered by defense secrecy and require security clearance.
Meritorious Qualifications:
Experience with VxWorks or other real-time operating systems (RTOS).
Previous experience in radio systems, the defense industry, or working within our company.
Additional Information:
The assignment is subject to approval of a security clearance by the appropriate authority, and only candidates with Swedish citizenship can be considered.
If you are a proactive, skilled developer with a passion for embedded systems and enjoy working in a team-oriented environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
#CProgramming #C++ #EmbeddedSystems #RealTimeOperatingSystems #TechJobs #SwedishJobs #StockholmJobs #SecurityClearance #DefenseIndustry #TechCareers
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at swathi.hr@vipas.se
&contact me at +46764341371/+46 739803973
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shivani Gupta shivani@vipas.se 0727635140 Jobbnummer
8938880