Embedded Software Developer
2024-08-28
Welcome to Danda - Your Partner for Strategic Consulting and Innovation
At Danda, we are committed to helping businesses navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leading consulting firm with expertise in strategy, IT, digital transformation, and business development. Our team consists of seasoned consultants who combine deep industry knowledge with an innovative approach to deliver customized solutions that drive growth and efficiency.
At Danda, we believe in the power of close collaboration. By working hand in hand with our clients, we ensure that every project not only meets their current needs but also positions them for long-term success. Whether it's optimizing processes, implementing new technologies, or developing sustainable business strategies, Danda is the partner you can rely on.
Our philosophy is simple: we deliver results that make a difference. We put our clients' goals at the center and tailor our services to address the unique challenges that each business faces. With Danda by your side, you gain a partner as dedicated to your success as you are.
Now we are searching for the next star!:
Qualifications
B.Sc./M.Sc. in computer science, electrical engineering, mechatronics or equivalent
3+years of experience in embedded software development with C, C++
Experience with Python
Experience in AUTOSAR Classic and/or Adaptive
Knowledge and experience of Embedded Linux
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Meritious
Experience of CAN/CAnalyzer
Knowledge in programming embedded real time systems
Experience working with the functional safety standard ISO26262
Knowledge in Robot Framework Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14
