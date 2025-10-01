Embedded Software Developer - in Lund
2025-10-01
Does problem solving make you jump out of bed in the morning? Do you love to come up with new solutions together with other dedicated people? We are now looking for a experienced software developer to join our team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
Our team consists of around 20 developers, both backend, frontend and UX. We have very close co-operation, and a friendly team-spirit at Axis, ensuring an agile development of market-leading products. We strongly believe in knowledge sharing and insights.
In our product projects, we work cross-functionally with many other disciplines such as electrical and mechanical engineering, where our responsibility is the product's software. Throughout the project's development, we are involved from the initial idea, requirement specification, hardware review, hardware bringup, software configuration, development of new features, testing, and finally, production setup.
What you'll do here as a Software Developer?
In the role of software developer, you play an important part in the work on product projects, which includes functional growth and architectural changes in our software platform. Here, you will develop software both in the Linux kernel space and user space with the aim of ensuring that our products receive new features and improvements even after launch.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
Right now, our team is looking for someone who is interested in eventually taking on the role of "tech lead" in our projects. Within our group of 20 engineers, we have 5-7 projects running, and in each project, someone takes on the role of leading the project from a software perspective and becomes the tech lead. The responsibility involves planning the project's work and taking charge of coordinating tasks within the team.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
A experienced software developer with a strong interest in embedded systems, technology, and product development. You recognize the importance of collaborating with others and are open to both learning from others and sharing your own knowledge. Given the choice, you prefer working together with others and are not afraid to take your own initiatives. You find variety enjoyable and are not afraid to venture into new technological areas. You enjoy guiding the work and colleagues, and you communicate effectively to ensure everyone in the team is on board.
In addition to the above, we are looking for someone who:
* Enjoys C programming in a Linux environment.
* Has experience with embedded systems in a Linux development environment.
* Has knowledge of MCUs and experience with various solutions.
* Is comfortable with hardware-near development and is not afraid to use an oscilloscope.
* Fluent in both English and Swedish
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Per Wilhelmsson, +46 73 3771377.
