Embedded security engineer
Knightec AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Hello, I'm Payam, your potential next leader. Computers and technology have always interested me, leading me to achieve a background in aerospace systems engineering. While my education leaned heavily on theory, I made a great effort to apply my knowledge practically, earning myself the badge of a proud nerd along the way. Since then, software development has become my daily work. As a leader, my approach prioritizes your growth, both in a technical sense and business way. Knightec has graciously served as my second home for the past four years, and I can say with all certainty that I could not be happier.
Role Overview:
We're are now searching for a passionate and experienced Embedded Software Engineer with a great interest in cybersecurity to join our team. In this role, you will play a key role in ensuring the security of embedded systems through the application of secure design principles, encryption, decryption, and analysis of existing code etc. Your expertise will help our clients on their embedded security journey, bringing standards into software implementation and advancing our capabilities in this critical domain.
Requirements:
• MSc or BSc in computer science, electrical engineering or similar.
• A few years of experience in embedded software development.
• Have documented experience within embedded security.
• Can communicate fluently in English and ideally in Swedish as well.
Key Responsibilities:
• Apply secure design principles to embedded systems development.
• Implement encryption and decryption mechanisms using dedicated software libraries.
• Analyse existing code for security vulnerabilities and propose solutions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate security measures into embedded systems architecture.
• Advise clients on embedded security best practices and standards compliance.
• Develop and maintain communication protocols, including CAN, LIN, and Ethernet.
• Utilize advanced programming skills in C/C++ for embedded software development.
• Proficiently script in for instance Python and Shell Scripting for automation and testing purposes.
• Ensure compliance with relevant standards such as ISO 27k series, ISO/SAE 21434, IEC 62443, etc.
• Familiar with continuous integration and deployment processes for embedded systems.
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are more than 1000+ engineers in 12 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Simon Mäki simon.maki@knightec.se 0724584870 Jobbnummer
8552440