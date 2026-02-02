Embedded Developer (Wireless)

Avaron AB / Datajobb / Jönköping
2026-02-02


About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an Embedded Developer with a strong focus on wireless technologies to join a team developing software for embedded systems in robotic lawnmowers. You will work in a Linux-based environment, contributing to everything from low-level drivers to advanced algorithms that enable robotic behaviors. The role combines hands-on development with responsibility for planning and coordination within the team.
Job DescriptionDevelop embedded software in a Linux environment
Implement functionality ranging from drivers to higher-level algorithms for robotic behavior
Work with wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, WiFi, GNSS and cellular modems
Collaborate in a development team and contribute to solution design
Plan and coordinate sprint work in Jira, including team-leading responsibilities
RequirementsStrong hands-on coding skills (approximately 70% development, 30% team lead/planning)
Professional experience with C/C++
Professional experience with Python
Experience developing in a Linux environment
Experience with wireless technologies: WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, cellular modems
Ability to work in both Swedish and English
Nice to haveExperience leading sprint planning and coordinating work in Jira
Experience developing radio-related functionality
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7151138-1818191".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Avaron AB (org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta)
561 33  HUSKVARNA

Jobbnummer
9716758

