Embedded C Developer
2023-05-26
We are looking for an Embedded Developer for one of our renowned customer in automotive, we are looking for embedded software engineers who can work on site in Södertälje and have a professional knowledge of c++ programming.
The project is NOT in real time systems but requires an understanding of automotive software. IF you have worked with c++ development for automotive or have developed Service oriented middleware, Data Distribution Services, Communication stack or Security middleware in c++ this might be the assignment for you.
An understanding of Adaptive AUTOSAR is a plus to have. The software stack is built on QNX OS and there is a good possibility that sometimes you have to work with service to/from linux. There will be no application development but mostly middleware developement between OS and APP layer.Publiceringsdatum2023-05-26Övrig information
Any knowledge of system desk, EB tresos Studio, Davinci developer, OSEK-VDX, CANoe, dSPACE ControlDesk, AutoSAR Adaptive platform is a plus but not a must have.
Experties in c++ is a most have. Ersättning
