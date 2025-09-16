Electronics Hardware Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Jönköping
2025-09-16
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Electronics Hardware Engineer for a global company in the Jönköping area. Start is ASAP, 11 months contract to start with.
Assignment Description:
As an Electronics Hardware Engineer, you will be integral to the development and maintenance of electronic components for handheld professional products within the Global PRO division. The role involves working on both new development projects and ongoing maintenance tasks, collaborating with cross-functional teams and ensuring the seamless integration of hardware components.
Examples of Work Tasks:
Participating in daily stand-up meetings, reviewing plans and progress.
Working in 3-week sprints using JIRA, breaking down projects, and managing backlogs.
Collaborating with a team of approximately 20 individuals, including mechatronics and electronics experts.
Leading and participating in team meetings to allocate tasks and discuss progress.
Collaborating with mechatronics teams and external resources to ensure project success.
Testing and supporting EMC and Radio testing of products at external test facilities.
Developing and reviewing schematics and layouts using Orcad Cadence and Catia Electric.
Conducting simulations using tools like Pi Spice.
Managing the entire hardware development process, from concept to production.
Collaborating with System Engineering on system solutions and hardware architecture.
Providing support for product certifications and addressing any related issues.
Collaborating with EMS partners for manufacturing and ensuring product integration.
Leading product improvement initiatives and performing ongoing maintenance.
Collaborating with suppliers and supporting testing for prototypes.
Required skills:
Knowledge and experience in electronics construction and hardware development.
Proficiency in Orcad Cadence, Catia Electric, and familiarity with Pi Spice.
Experience with analog and digital components, motor control, and various sensors.
Ability to work in a cross-functional environment and collaborate with diverse teams.
Strong project management skills, including sprint planning and backlog management.
Ability to work on both new development projects and ongoing maintenance tasks.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot during testing.
Strong communication skills to interact with internal teams and external partners.
Interest in radio technology and familiarity with EMC considerations.
Ability to work in a dynamic environment with a diverse group of professionals.
Meritorious skills:
Familiarity with systems engineering and Teamcenter product lifecycle management (PLM).
Experience with simulation tools beyond Pi Spice.
Experience in both analog and digital aspects of electronics development.
Exposure to radar, ultrasonic, infrared, and other sensor technologies.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 11 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 80% on-site in the Jönköping area.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
551 89 JÖNKÖPING Jobbnummer
9512421