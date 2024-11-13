Electronics Hardware Design Engineer - 465904
2024-11-13
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be our full-time Electronics Hardware Design Engineer for our location in Västerås, Sweden?
Your future role
The NordicsTechnology Centre organization is the Alstom internal supplier of control system products for railway vehicle control. The organization is global with sites in Sweden, Germany and Poland and close collaboration with teams in India. The team in Västerås is responsible for computers, input and output products, and human machine interface products. We are now investing in new products with increased performance, cyber security protection and increased functionality.
You will work in projects developing new electronic products. These projects are normally led by a project manager, supported by a HW Lead Engineer coordinating the hardware related activities. You will be engaged in all phases of the project such as requirements management, architecture documentation, HW design as well as verification and testing of the design.
In addition to analogue and digital HW design, the role also includes knowledge about FPGA FW design i.e. VHDL programming.
Supporting the organisation in problem solving of the trains in operation as well as being a part of the management responsibility of our current firmware and electronics products are also important tasks in this role.
We'll look to you for:
• Develop new and maintain existing electronic HW designs
• Develop and work with electronic HW architecture solutions
• Take part in developing and improving on processes (methods and instructions) and tools used within HW development
• Interaction with support functions and stakeholders of the Control & Communication Platform
All about you:
• Relevant academic background, e.g. Master's Degree in Electronics
• Strong experience with analogue and digital HW design
• Knowledge about FPGA FW design (VHDL) and HW design tools (e.g. Altium)
• Knowledge and experience of railway and safety standards, e.g. EN50155, EN50121-3-2 and 50657/50129
• Experience of working with industrial electronic HW design for embedded systems
• Knowledge about testing, both in production and during development
• Fluent in speaking and writing in English is required. Swedish is desired.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
