Why should you want this job?
Because you, just like us, want to empower innovation of purposeful sustainable solutions and businesses. You want to do this with a reflective, forward-thinking, sustainable, and holistic approach where you combine a human-centered approach with industrial- and digital expertise.
As Electronics design engineer you will play a key role in driving the technology forward within the area of E-mobility. You will be involved in the design of electrical systems where you will support Knightecs customers in the process of securing that the product meets all necessary requirements.
The role may also include working with power electronics using DC/DC but also power distribution, discharging, etc.
In this role, you will improve your competence in the area and the goal is that we at Knightec in the future will be able to act as a partner when it comes to the integration of electric driveline in a new environment or a new system in a known environment.
Build a career that you can be proud of
At Knightec your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will be surrounded by people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team. That's the way forward.
Skills needed
For this role, we are looking for you who have previous experience in electronics design. We also see that you have previous experience in any of the following: VCA Design (Low voltage), VCB Design (High voltage), cable harness, CAN, transformer, or electrical charge, preferably from the Automotive industry.
More things we like to see that you have:
• Knowledge in requirements management and quality to ensure that the products meet the requirements of the customer and the end customer.
One Knightec
Knightec is a new breed in the art of engineering, with over 900 colleagues in locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together. Ersättning
