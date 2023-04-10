Electrode Engineer
Northvolt has exciting job offers for R&D Electrode Engineers to initially join our bold project team in Västerås.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The electrode engineer will perform experiment in small scale to mid-scale to specify requirement for electrode equipment improvement. The individual is expected to:
Work in Västerås Labs with operators onsite to understand current problems and define improvement items. 25% of work time onsite.
Utilize existing equipment hardware and software as much as possible to reduce downtime and duration of installation.
Create experiment plans, share the plans to stakeholders, conduct experiment and share result to related divisions.
Align with automation (software) engineers, vendors, and stakeholders of existing infrastructures to create specification for large scale improvement.
Support commissioning of new coating functions onsite at Västerås Labs, Skellefteå factory and other future giga factories.
About the team
Electrode team in Västerås Labs is expanding rapidly to fulfil demand of prototyping, process evaluation, and sample shipment from Västerås Labs. Improvement and expansion for the process are highly demanded. Electrode team are establishing new electrode process and introducing new material.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Establish new processes such as slurry, coating, slitting, calendaring mainly at Västerås Labs
Expand new process which is established in Västerås Labs to mass production lines, such as Skellefteå Ett factory.
Define specification for electrode equipments to implement new process.
Define specification for new process and equipment for factory expansion.
Support electrode production at Västerås Labs when testing new material
Localizing technologies to Europe (provide guidance for EU equipment manufacturers to produce key components in EU)
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc degree in Physics/Chemistry/Manufacturing Engineering
1-2years+ of work experience within high volume production engineering in a related field
Bonus Point For:
Working experience in a manufacturing equipment.
Six sigma training with green belt certificate
Familiar with DOE and SPC
Familiar with DFMEA and QA troubleshooting tools
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
Experience in handling measurement instrument such as SEM, peel strength measurement, IR / VIS/ UV spectra, thickness measurement.
Business level English written and oral skills
Work experience in specifying and launching manufacturing equipment of factory which operates 24/7.
Follow safety regulation given by safety team. Given by Safety Team.
Ability to work on-site more than 25% of working hours.
