SKF has been around for more than a century and today we are one of the world's largest global suppliers of bearings and supporting solutions for rotating equipment. Our products can be found literally everywhere in society. This means that we are an important part of the everyday lives of people and companies around the world.
In September of 2024, SKF announced the separation of its Automotive business, with the objective to build two world-leading businesses. The role you are applying for will be part of the automotive business. This means you will have the opportunity to be a part of shaping a new company aimed at meeting the needs of the transforming global automotive market.
Would you like to join us in shaping the future of motion?
We are now looking for a...
Electrical & Electromagnetic Technology Expert - Automotive Business
Automotive is all about bold innovation, execution with speed and outstanding quality. Bring your passion and interest in vehicle electrification technologies and you will be part of the core technical team, the Technology Office, for our new automotive ventures.
In this highly technical role, you will be a key team member, overcoming complex technical challenges to enhance the value of customized automotive products. In the role of Electrical & Electromagnetic Technology Expert you will be crucial for establishing our position as a leading supplier to the EV business, developing our offers to customers in this growing market through innovation and cross-domain solutions. You will be a key contributor in this field, utilizing your curiosity and innovative mindset to implement significant changes in our technologies. You will be able to engage with and leverage knowledge from diverse scientific fields, promoting advancements in this relatively new area.
The Technology Office will be composed of a pool of experts skilled in multiple technology areas essential for a leading automotive bearing supplier: material science (steel and non-metallic materials), tribology, manufacturing processes (such as heat treatment, machining and forming), life prediction, NVH & diagnostics.
Key responsibilities
Provides technical leadership for projects incorporating complex electronic or electromechanical (mechatronic) systems.
Stays abreast of new technology and recent developments and trends in the research and academic arena related to electric motor technologies, including related electronics driver and software control algorithms
Consolidate knowledge regarding electrical machine and their impact on bearings;
Lead testing methodology, equipment selection and initial execution for product in electrical environment
Document and improve electrical machine analysis and characterization with the aim of improving component designs
Team member of new technology development for electrical machine components and electromechanical systems.
Coordinating collaborative projects related to electric motors components with cross-organizational teams and partners
Develop, with other field experts, model of complex physical phenomena that includes electric and electromagnetic effects
Train technical teams on electrical and electromagnetic related topics
We expect you to have/be
MSc in physics, electrical, mechatronic or related technical fields
Broad knowledge and strong interest in electrical and electromagnetic technical field, especially for automotive application
Experience with operating Lab Equipment such as impedance analyzer, oscilloscopes and power analyzer
Practical experience of electrical simulation (SPICE) combined with (in-house) code development (Python, Matlab, etc.)
Experience in electric motor architecture or testing including inverters
Knowledge in analog circuit and understanding of EMC/EMI design
Ability to communicate complex project to non-experts
Experience with PCB CAD (Schematic, PCB Layout and Routing) is a plus
Understanding of sensors for automotive applications (chassis and powertrain) will be appreciated
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Availability to travel
What you can expect:
Technical lead position with opportunity to build a deep knowledge foundation.
A role in an interesting and growing field, where you will have the opportunity to think outside the box to advance our technological abilities
Cross functional engagement with collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, testing
Train and mentor junior colleagues and influence a large technical audience from product development colleagues to quality team through application engineering
Enjoy a global collaboration and opportunity for technical networking by working with experts from around the world.
With a global footprint and customers, you will enjoy leading and inspire across diverse cultures.
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
Some additional information
This position will be located in Gothenburg (Sweden), on local contract. One of the other major SKF Automotive sites in EMEA, such as Airasca (Italy), Schweinfurt (Germany) or Saint-Cyr-sur-Loire (France) could also be considered.
You will report to the Technology Office Manager.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Alberto Carlevaris, Alberto.Carlevaris@skf.com
or Mathieu Hubert, Mathieu.Hubert@skf.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Josefin Nelson, Recruitment Expert EMEA, josefin.nelson@skf.com
.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter.
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, submit your application with your CV in English no later than May 7, 2025. Please note that we can't accept applications via email. We will screen candidates continuously throughout the application period, so make sure to submit your application as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
