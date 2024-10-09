Electrical Lead, Gavle
2024-10-09
Location: Gävle
Key Requirements:
3rd Level Building Services/Electrical Engineering Degree and/or Trade background
Minimum 5 years plus experience in a site-based MEP role
Experience working on hyperscale Data Centres
Excellent IT skills
Strong ability to collaborate and work as part of a high-performance team.
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the MEP Construction Manager in Region, your key responsibilities for the role will include but will not be limited to the following:
To align Electrical activities so they are completed in a safe manner ensuring the Health and Safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any decisions made or works executed
To lead by, example, and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions
To be fully aware of and ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the existence of any hazardous energies and any site-specific management strategies (Lock Out Tag Out) around these sources of energy
To have a full working knowledge of the project electrical systems and equipment and to track systems installation to ensure it is compliant with specification and program needs
To understand project specific commissioning requirements and to assist in the development of project specific Commissioning Implementation Plans (CIPs)
To complete site quality inspections of the Electrical & CSA works to ensure the installation conforms to relevant requirements
To coordinate that rooms and or areas meet the relevant CSA and MEP Quality standards and requirements for advanced Beneficial Use in line with the master construction program
To ensure stakeholders receive sufficient information needed to progress systems installation suchthat it allows for works progression in line with the master construction program
To ensure that contractors and vendors are adequately resourced to complete works successfullyin order to streamline and prioritize the execution of electrical activities
To review the master construction schedule and identify opportunity and sequencing to focus on work faces in terms of electrical and CSA scope which will ultimately enhance program delivery
To review the site construction power system (Temporary Power) to ensure it is installed to meet ongoing construction and commissioning requirements
To chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholders as per project requirements
Issue weekly progress and costs report
Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels
To review and ensure system electrical stakeholders both (internal and external) produce the following items:
(i) Construction and Commissioning Programs reflective of the Master Construction Schedule
(ii) Works execution documents and trackers
(iii) Equipment Bills of Materials (BOMs)
(iv) Risk Assessments and Method Statements
(v) Progress reports reflective of their scope in alignment with their program
(vi) All relevant Field and Vendor turnover/handover packs as required by the project. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
