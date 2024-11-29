Electrical installation responsible
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems to customers worldwide. HVDC technology is used to transmit electrical energy over long distances with minimal losses. HVDC is also used to connect different power systems.
Are you ready to take on an exciting challenge? HVDC in Ludvika is now looking for an Electrical Installation Responsible. In this role you will be a part of STRI High Voltage Laboratory maintenance team. You will be part of a dedicated team, handling a variety of tasks both independently and in close collaboration with colleagues. As an electrical installation responsible, you are leading and performing maintenance activities on our test and auxiliary equipment.
This position is based in Ludvika.
Your Responsibilities
You will lead and perform maintenance activities of High Voltage Testing equipment, including control systems.
Be responsible for maintenance of the laboratory switchgear.
You will be responsible for the installation, control and maintenance of electrical installations in the Laboratory.
Plan and document electrical installations.
Your Background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who is a true team player with a problem-solving oriented and structured mindset.
To successfully take on this position, you have experience from electrical installations, troubleshooting and repair of control systems.
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects and the tasks you work on.
Minimum high school education with a focus on electricity or electronics
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Authorization of electrical installations is an advantage.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us:
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
For more information about this role, please contact Johan Drottesjö, at johan.drottesjo@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
