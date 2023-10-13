Electrical Engineering - Engineer (Level 2)
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-10-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an Electrical Engineering - Engineer (Level 2) in Västerås.
Description:
Electrical/Electronic Engineering encompasses the planning, design, development, testing, installation, and co-ordination of related activities involving electrical/electronic components and systems, including automation. It also co-ordinates activities internally and with other groups to effectively accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields. Use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses.
Under general guidance of supervisor or more experienced engineer, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices. Pursue initiatives to improve effectiveness of the group and increase customer satisfaction or full fill legal or other agency requirements.
Delivery of auxiliary power system for the HVDC stations. Design of this system is complex and depending on information from both internal and external stakeholders. System design, selectivity studies, equipment specification, cable and cable transit systems are part of the scope.
The system we manage includes equipment such as: Auxiliary Transformers, Medium & Low voltage switch gear, Diesel Generator Systems, Batteries, UPS and Power cables.
Responsible to perform engineering tasks such as Auxiliary Power SLD and
description, Load list and load calculations, cable way and cable engineering, writing Requirement Specifications for equipment, review supplier drawings, participate in FAT and support installation and commissioning of the Auxiliary Power System.
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• 2-6 years of work experience within the relevant field and a bachelor or master's degree, or
• Another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Working command of the English language.
• Experience with electrical CAD tool a plus but not a requirement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
721 82 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8189904