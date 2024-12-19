Electrical Engineer to our Talent Program!
2024-12-19
Are you graduating in 2025 and want to kick-start your engineering career with one of the industry's most attractive companies? Take the opportunity and apply to our attractive talent program!
About the role
At the company, you will be a part of the department HVDC Engineering Plant Electrical Design, who manages the delivery of auxiliary power system for the HVDC stations. Design of this system is complex and depending on information from both internal and external stakeholders. System design, selectivity studies, equipment specification, cable and cable transit systems are part of the scope. The system they manage includes equipment such as: Auxiliary Transformers, Medium & Low voltage switchgear, Diesel Generator Systems, Batteries, UPS and cables. To be able to deliver the system in a safe and reliable way we are now looking for new talents to strengthen the team!
Your tasks may vary depending on your skills and the projects at the company, but may for example include:
• As a Designer you will be part of a team, led by a Design Lead, with the overall responsibility for the department's scope of delivery regarding auxiliary power equipment for an HVDC station and will ensure that our deliveries are time and cost efficient with expected quality.
• As Auxiliary Power Engineer, you will be accountable for different tasks in a project such as Auxiliary Power SLD, List of Load and load calculations, dimensioning of equipment, requirement specification for auxiliary power equipment, review supplier drawings, FAT, cable way and cable design, installation supervision, and commissioning.
About the Company
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and environmentally efficient high voltage switchgear. The company works on developing technologies for transferring energy from the production site to the usage area with minimal loss, which is crucial for supporting sustainable energy use. The company is a pioneer in technology that increases access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. They help keep the lights on, factories running, and hospitals and schools open!
Based in Ludvika, the company has established operations worldwide and the future growth prospects are very good. With over 14,000 employees, they offer both their employees good skills development and their customers a well-established service/solution. Here, you have the opportunity to work with the green energy transition by building customized systems in both software and hardware together with colleagues to meet the needs of customers and the world for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy.
Your background
Must have:
• Bsc or MSc in electrical engineering or equivalent
• Professional English
Good to have:
• Swedish
• Driving license
• CAD skills
About Us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right companies. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo. For this position, you will initially be employed through us at Framtiden and then transition to being directly employed by the client company.
Framtiden's Talent Program
For one year, you will have approximately one training day per month. The training sessions are designed to help you with both technical skills development and personal growth.
The talent program gives you a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and get to know other parts of the organization.
Our goal is for you to have fun during the year while being equipped with important knowledge that will help you in your professional life.
Recruitment Process
• CV selection
• Interview with Framtiden (Recruitment Agency)
• Interview with the company
• Drug test
Selection is ongoing.
Conditions
• Start date: September 2025 (according to agreement)
• Location: Ludvika (with the possibility of relocation to Gothenburg/Västerås after 6 months, if desired)
